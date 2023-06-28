Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Advice firms merge to create Count Adelaide

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 JUN 2023   11:36AM

Financial advice practices Crosby Dalwood and Warnecke & Co (Warnecke) will merge and rebrand as Count Adelaide in July.

The two firms, which already existed in the Count network, will join to offer accounting and wealth advisory services to South Australians and be led by Warnecke managing principal Peter Burrows.

The two businesses bring over 70 years of combined experience to the new entity, said Count.

Count chief executive Hugh Humphrey further remarked that the merger represents a real first for the firm.

"This is the first time in Count's 43-year history that partner firms have chosen to trade under the Count brand, which is a terrific endorsement of the business' growth strategy," he said.

"We are pleased to see the Count brand expand across the country, cementing our position as one of Australia's leading integrated accounting and wealth services providers."

Burrows expressed excitement about the opportunities the new Count Adelaide business will bring to clients in South Australia.

"This merger brings strong capabilities from the Count community into one business, under a strong, nationally recognised advisory brand," he said.

"This enhances our client service proposition and employee value proposition, helping us to attract new clients and employees who are familiar with Count's success."

Earlier in the year Count rebranded from CountPlus, a move endorsed by 99.94% of its shareholders.

Following the name change, it also completed the acquisition of Affinia Financial Advisers, growing its adviser network substantially.

At the time, Humphrey said the acquisition was strategic as the firm looked to build scale and expand.

"We are well positioned to lead the business through the next phase of growth. We're still smaller than we would like to be and smaller than we should be, but with a wealth of opportunity and a really interesting strength in the base of our business from which to grow and continue to be a major player," he previously told Financial Standard.

"Acquisitions like Affinia are just the start of what's to come."

Read more: WarneckeCount AdelaideCrosby DalwoodAffinia Financial AdvisersCountPlusFinancial StandardHugh HumphreyPeter Burrows
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Count completes Affinia acquisition
Managed fund research lead at Koda resigns
Equity Trustees reviews UK, Ireland businesses
Super funds ready to offer advice: Podcast
Westpac plans aggressive platforms play
Advance Asset Management ceases direct distribution
NAB progresses closure of custody arm
Property market peril to continue: Quay Global Investors
ETF explainer: Understanding their structure
Super planning remains top adviser focus this EOFY: Podcast

Editor's Choice

ASIC nudges trustees on member fund compliance

ANDREW MCKEAN
ASIC is appealing for superannuation trustees to adhere to their legal responsibilities concerning member funds following a review of 12 trustees.

Jones lifts adviser levy freeze, updates funding model

KARREN VERGARA
The federal government will lift the financial adviser levy freeze as it unveils recommendations that make minor changes to the industry funding model following a review.

Fidante partners with Proterra Asia

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Challenger's multi-affiliate has entered a strategic partnership with Proterra Investment Partners Asia via a minority stake.

Anti-hawking laws could dampen super fund advice: Academic

KARREN VERGARA
An academic has raised concerns about the impact anti-hawking laws will have on superannuation funds' ability to provide financial advice amid the federal government's proposal to open advice to other channels.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Marcus Price

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
The financial services industry is awash with often convoluted and showy hierarchies and titles, but Iress chief executive Marcus Price has zero interest in that ostentatious dance. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.