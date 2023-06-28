Advice firms merge to create Count Adelaide

Financial advice practices Crosby Dalwood and Warnecke & Co (Warnecke) will merge and rebrand as Count Adelaide in July.

The two firms, which already existed in the Count network, will join to offer accounting and wealth advisory services to South Australians and be led by Warnecke managing principal Peter Burrows.

The two businesses bring over 70 years of combined experience to the new entity, said Count.

Count chief executive Hugh Humphrey further remarked that the merger represents a real first for the firm.

"This is the first time in Count's 43-year history that partner firms have chosen to trade under the Count brand, which is a terrific endorsement of the business' growth strategy," he said.

"We are pleased to see the Count brand expand across the country, cementing our position as one of Australia's leading integrated accounting and wealth services providers."

Burrows expressed excitement about the opportunities the new Count Adelaide business will bring to clients in South Australia.

"This merger brings strong capabilities from the Count community into one business, under a strong, nationally recognised advisory brand," he said.

"This enhances our client service proposition and employee value proposition, helping us to attract new clients and employees who are familiar with Count's success."

Earlier in the year Count rebranded from CountPlus, a move endorsed by 99.94% of its shareholders.

Following the name change, it also completed the acquisition of Affinia Financial Advisers, growing its adviser network substantially.

At the time, Humphrey said the acquisition was strategic as the firm looked to build scale and expand.

"We are well positioned to lead the business through the next phase of growth. We're still smaller than we would like to be and smaller than we should be, but with a wealth of opportunity and a really interesting strength in the base of our business from which to grow and continue to be a major player," he previously told Financial Standard.

"Acquisitions like Affinia are just the start of what's to come."