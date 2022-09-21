Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Active Super expands digital offering

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 SEP 2022   12:19PM

The super fund introduced Super View, a new online data tool allowing members to see the identity, value and weightings of their investments.

The tool provides members the ability to see how their money is invested across a range of asset classes and derivatives, including unlisted assets.

It also allows users to scope out either an asset class or regional level to sector specific industries and companies and click through to see the fund's voting history for each company.

The data tool complements, but is separate to, the fund's existing portfolio holdings disclosures.

Active Super chief executive Phil Stockwell said that, in addition to providing detailed portfolio information and data that is now required under the PHD regulations, the super fund has gone one step further by offering members a proprietary online data visualisation platform.

"We asked some of our members what investment data they wanted represented in a visually rich manner. Most responded by requesting to see the exposure of global investments and the ability to easily see the industries and companies the fund invests in," he said.

Stockwell added that with the help of investment technology company Investment Control Systems' (ICS) cloud platform ATHENA, Active Super is providing a tool that allows greater scrutiny and transparency so members can see exactly where and how their money is invested.

Active Super chief member experience and growth officer Chantal Walker said: "This tool further enhances our transparency and elevates our multichannel member engagement experience."

"It supports our ambition to be a leading and innovative digital super fund."

