Investment

Active funds outperform passive strategies - sometimes

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 6 NOV 2023   12:49PM

Morningstar has revealed that in sectors such as Australia mid/small blend and local large value equities, active funds demonstrate superiority, while passive funds remain dominant in markets with representative indexes.

According to the research house's inaugural Australian Active/Passive Barometer, active funds in the Australian mid/small blend category consistently outperform passive counterparts over three, five, and 10-year periods by a substantial margin.

Amid the recent trend of rising interest rates in most developed markets, active funds have also surpassed passive strategies in the bonds-global category over the past decade.

Conversely, in the "world large blend" category, active managers often struggle to justify their higher fees compared to low-cost passive options.

Nevertheless, the study, which encompasses over 700 open-ended strategies domiciled in Australia, underscored the significance of survivorship when assessing active funds within a category.

"Even in categories which are favourable to active strategies, a low survivorship rate will adversely affect the chances of achieving one's return objectives," it said.

"It's important to note that, in most cases, passive strategies have better survivorship rates than their active counterparts."

The extent of excess returns and success rates can also fluctuate based on various time periods and market conditions. As such, a long-term perspective is essential when weighing the merits of active versus passive investing.

