Acting retirement lead appointed at Australian Retirement Trust

Acting retirement lead appointed at Australian Retirement TrustBY ELIZABETH FRY | FRIDAY, 14 JUL 2023 12:15PM
Read more: ART, Australian Retirement Trust, Sunsuper, Anne Fuchs, Kathy Vincent, Evan Poole, ING Australia, Association of Financial Advisers, Bankers Trust, BT, Macquarie Group, MLC, National Australia Bank, Pinnacle Practice
Two Australian Retirement Trust (ART) executives have stepped into new interim roles ahead of the newly appointed chief of retirement arriving at the end of the year.
As recently announced by the $240 billion superannuation giant, Kathy Vincent has been recruited to the newly created role and will arrive at ART on December 1.
In the interim, Anne Fuchs, recently appointed executive general manager of advice, guidance and education, will step into the role of acting chief of retirement.
With more than 25 years of experience in the finance industry, Fuchs has worked at ART (previously Sunsuper) for the last eight years and sits on multiple boards and external advisory committees.
Earlier, she held roles at the Association of Financial Advisers, Pinnacle Practice, ING Australia and Bankers Trust.
Also, Evan Poole, senior manager of advice best practice, will take over Fuchs' role until Vincent arrives.
He landed at ART (then Sunsuper) in 2008 and has more than 20 years of experience in financial advice.
The fund said his depth of experience and knowledge in superannuation and pensions includes administration, customer service and advice.
ART said the appointments are effective immediately.
"Bringing our full retirement offering, including product, service model and advice together in one business unit is a key step to deliver on Australian Retirement Trust's vision to be the country's most chosen and trusted retirement partner, and I'm delighted to caretake the chief of retirement role to lay the foundations for success," said Fuchs.
"In his acting role, Evan will continue to champion financial advice across Australian Retirement Trust while also influencing and shaping the advice industry for the benefit of our 2.2 million members across Australia."
Vincent - the new chief of retirement - spent more than 18 years at Macquarie Group, and has also held senior roles at MLC, National Australia Bank and most recently BT as the chief strategy and product officer.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Australian inflation downturn on the horizon: AMP
CBA staff head to Fair Work over WFH policy
Brighter Super sees double-digit returns
Lowe hands down RBA board shake up
|Sponsored by
Building Aussie equity portfolios
Tips and insights on stock selection to achieve a client's investment objectives by AssureInvest's Andrew Doherty.
|Sponsored by
Our passion for sustainability
Jane Ambachtsheer, Global Head of Sustainability, discusses the latest Sustainability Report and our efforts to deliver sustainable returns.
|Sponsored by
Fostering Change With Impact Investing
Read how T. Rowe Price is searching for the winners that are leading the charge and putting capital behind those aiming towards positive outcomes.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Flipping the perspective: What is a fit-for-purpose SoA?
Strategic asset allocation: what matters in the long run
The game's afoot: Unit trusts versus ETPs
Giving more thoughtfully
Patrick Hodgens
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED