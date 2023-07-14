Acting retirement lead appointed at Australian Retirement Trust

Two Australian Retirement Trust (ART) executives have stepped into new interim roles ahead of the newly appointed chief of retirement arriving at the end of the year.

As recently announced by the $240 billion superannuation giant, Kathy Vincent has been recruited to the newly created role and will arrive at ART on December 1.

In the interim, Anne Fuchs, recently appointed executive general manager of advice, guidance and education, will step into the role of acting chief of retirement.

With more than 25 years of experience in the finance industry, Fuchs has worked at ART (previously Sunsuper) for the last eight years and sits on multiple boards and external advisory committees.

Earlier, she held roles at the Association of Financial Advisers, Pinnacle Practice, ING Australia and Bankers Trust.

Also, Evan Poole, senior manager of advice best practice, will take over Fuchs' role until Vincent arrives.

He landed at ART (then Sunsuper) in 2008 and has more than 20 years of experience in financial advice.

The fund said his depth of experience and knowledge in superannuation and pensions includes administration, customer service and advice.

ART said the appointments are effective immediately.

"Bringing our full retirement offering, including product, service model and advice together in one business unit is a key step to deliver on Australian Retirement Trust's vision to be the country's most chosen and trusted retirement partner, and I'm delighted to caretake the chief of retirement role to lay the foundations for success," said Fuchs.

"In his acting role, Evan will continue to champion financial advice across Australian Retirement Trust while also influencing and shaping the advice industry for the benefit of our 2.2 million members across Australia."

Vincent - the new chief of retirement - spent more than 18 years at Macquarie Group, and has also held senior roles at MLC, National Australia Bank and most recently BT as the chief strategy and product officer.