Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Acting retirement lead appointed at Australian Retirement Trust

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 14 JUL 2023   12:15PM

Two Australian Retirement Trust (ART) executives have stepped into new interim roles ahead of the newly appointed chief of retirement arriving at the end of the year.

As recently announced by the $240 billion superannuation giant, Kathy Vincent has been recruited to the newly created role and will arrive at ART on December 1.

In the interim, Anne Fuchs, recently appointed executive general manager of advice, guidance and education, will step into the role of acting chief of retirement.

With more than 25 years of experience in the finance industry, Fuchs has worked at ART (previously Sunsuper) for the last eight years and sits on multiple boards and external advisory committees.

Earlier, she held roles at the Association of Financial Advisers, Pinnacle Practice, ING Australia and Bankers Trust.

Also, Evan Poole, senior manager of advice best practice, will take over Fuchs' role until Vincent arrives.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

He landed at ART (then Sunsuper) in 2008 and has more than 20 years of experience in financial advice.

The fund said his depth of experience and knowledge in superannuation and pensions includes administration, customer service and advice.

ART said the appointments are effective immediately.

"Bringing our full retirement offering, including product, service model and advice together in one business unit is a key step to deliver on Australian Retirement Trust's vision to be the country's most chosen and trusted retirement partner, and I'm delighted to caretake the chief of retirement role to lay the foundations for success," said Fuchs.

"In his acting role, Evan will continue to champion financial advice across Australian Retirement Trust while also influencing and shaping the advice industry for the benefit of our 2.2 million members across Australia."

Vincent - the new chief of retirement - spent more than 18 years at Macquarie Group, and has also held senior roles at MLC, National Australia Bank and most recently BT as the chief strategy and product officer.

Read more: ARTAustralian Retirement TrustSunsuperAnne FuchsKathy VincentEvan PooleING AustraliaAssociation of Financial AdvisersBankers TrustBTMacquarie GroupMLCNational Australia BankPinnacle Practice
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ART delivers 10% for members
Australian Retirement Trust names chief of retirement
Westpac plans aggressive platforms play
Retirees to own 55% of all super come 2032: Rainmaker
Aware Super returns 10.7% for FY23
HESTA generates 9.59% investment return
MySuper products bounce back: Data
Leigh Watson caps four decades in industry
Platforms FUM falls $20bn: Report
Pengana appoints leaders for private credit division

Editor's Choice

Australian inflation downturn on the horizon: AMP

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian inflation will fall over the next six months, according to AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina.

CBA staff head to Fair Work over WFH policy

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Finance Sector Union will front the Fair Work Commission on behalf of Commonwealth Bank staff, fighting the banking giant's mandate that staff be in the office 50% of the time.

Brighter Super sees double-digit returns

CHLOE WALKER
Brighter Super has reported double-digit returns across several of its investment options for FY23, owing largely to its oversized equities allocations.

Lowe hands down RBA board shake up

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe has announced significant changes that will be implemented by the central bank in response to the recent review of its processes.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Patrick Hodgens

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
After close to three decades at Macquarie, Patrick Hodgens decided it was time for something different, applying his 34 years' experience in managing equity funds to a clean slate. He says it was the right decision. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.