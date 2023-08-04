Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ACCC slams door on ANZ, Suncorp deal

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 4 AUG 2023   12:00PM

The Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC) has declined ANZ's $4.9 billion bid to acquire Suncorp Group's banking arm, citing concerns around competition and potential consumer detriment.

The regulatory body said it remains unsatisfied with the proposal as the public benefits would not be likely to outweigh public detriments.

"We are not satisfied that the acquisition is not likely to substantially lessen competition in the supply of home loans nationally, small to medium enterprise banking in Queensland, and agribusiness banking in Queensland," said ACCC deputy chair Mick Keogh.

"These banking markets are critical for many homeowners and for Queensland businesses and farmers in particular. Competition being lessened in these markets will lead to customers getting a worse deal."

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

Keough reinforced the need for second-tier banks such as Suncorp Bank and explained such institutions are important competitors against the major banks.

"... especially because barriers to new entry at scale into banking are very high. Evidence we obtained strongly indicates that the major banks consider the second-tier banks to be a competitive threat," he said.

"The proposed acquisition of Suncorp Bank by ANZ would further entrench an oligopoly market structure that is concentrated, with the four major banks dominating. It also limits the options for second-tier banks to combine and strengthen in a way that would create a greater competitive threat to the major banks."

ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott acknowledged the decision by the ACCC, saying the banking giant is dissatisfied.

"We are naturally disappointed and disagree with the ACCC's decision. We are closely reviewing the determination and will seek an independent decision through the avenues of review available to us," he said.

"We believe the acquisition will improve competition, which will benefit Australian consumers, particularly in Queensland. All of the relevant markets are intensely competitive and will continue to be intensely competitive after the acquisition."

Elliott added the acquisition would create a combined bank which is better equipped to respond to competitive pressures.

"... and deliver significant public benefits, particularly in Queensland," he said.

Last year, ANZ agreed to purchase Suncorp's banking arm, calling it a vote of confidence in Queensland's future.

Following the proposal, the ACCC raised concerns and launched a review of the acquisition that involved extensive consultation with market participants, interested parties and regulators.

Today, the ACCC issued its determination along with an executive summary outlining its reasons for rejecting the proposal.

The comprehensive reasons are scheduled for release on Monday, pending confidentiality checks with the concerned parties.

According to Australian competition law, if the ACCC decides not to grant authorisation, the decision can be reviewed by the independent Australian Competition Tribunal.

Furthermore, ANZ explained the acquisition is still contingent upon meeting additional conditions, including approval from the Federal Treasurer and potential amendments to Queensland legislation.

"While the acquisition remains subject to these conditions, ANZ continues its preparations for the integration of Suncorp Bank into ANZ," the bank said.

Read more: ACCCANZQueenslandAustralian ConsumerSuncorp BankSuncorp GroupCompetition CommissionShayne ElliottAustralian Competition TribunalFederal TreasurerMick Keogh
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ACCC publishes draft guidance on greenwashing
Managed fund research lead at Koda resigns
ANZ reaches agreement with QLD government over Suncorp
Suncorp wage scandal comes to a head
Heatmaps drive efficiencies, more consolidation: Cole
Treasury proposes upping supervisory levies
DASH adds to leadership
Economists divided: RBA's moment of truth looms
Government targets ASX dominance
Legalsuper appoints chief executive

Editor's Choice

Cbus appoints new head of portfolio strategies

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
Cbus has created a head of portfolio strategies role, bringing on board the former lead of investment model design at AustralianSuper.

Mayfair 101 accuses ASIC of "suspicious" conduct over FOIs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
Mayfair 101 says ASIC has rejected seven Freedom of Information requests in relation to its investigation into the private equity firm, one within six hours of its receipt.

ACCC slams door on ANZ, Suncorp deal

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:00PM
The Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC) has declined ANZ's $4.9 billion bid to acquire Suncorp Group's banking arm, citing concerns around competition and potential consumer detriment.

PGIM client group lead in sudden departure

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:43PM
After just three months in the role, the head of PGIM's Australia client group has suddenly left the firm.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angus Whiteley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD
Stafford Capital chief executive Angus Whiteley's innate curiosity and unwavering passion propelled him to the helm of a proudly Australian investor, evolving over the years to contribute to a more sustainable future. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.