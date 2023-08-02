Acadian employs ChatGPT to assess climate targets

Acadian Asset Management is using the technology underpinning ChatGPT to predict whether companies are likely to achieve sustainability targets.

The Acadian Net Zero Alignment Model integrates large learning models (LLM), the type of AI algorithm that underpins ChatGPT and is used to process companies' disclosures via company reports and assess the credibility of their decarbonisation plans.

The model is part of a broader suite of climate analysis tools, noted Andy Moniz, Acadian director of responsible investing. While much financial data disclosed by companies is backward in nature, the LLM model works on forward-looking information.

It also allows Acadian to assess more data in less time, explained Acadian senior vice president, ESG portfolio manager Matthew Picone.

"It takes 80 minutes to read a sustainability report on average," Picone said.

"That was the motivation around using a large language model to assess these reports. It reduces that to around 15 seconds or so, which makes it a much more efficient process, and then we can assess the quality of those reports from there."

The model also allows Acadian to assess the quality of statements on several categories.

"We're not just assessing how much companies talk about decarbonisation and transition, because a lot of companies are talking about decarbonisation, but also assessing how they're talking about it as well," Picone said.

"There are range of linguistic reviews around LLM processing - if a company is being more quant with its measure, or if it's being very specific with decarbonisation planning and the strategies to manage those emissions, as compared to those that are being very vague with language.

"Quantitative communications is better than qualitative, specificity is useful as well. We use that in the general investment process with the way that companies talk about earnings."

Moniz pointed out that the tool incorporates uncertainty to assess the quality and achievability of a company's goals, identifies key risks, and gives companies a proprietary score. Acadian uses the tool in portfolio construction, but it is also useful to structure engagements to help identify issues if companies appear to be at risk of missing targets and understand why.

"There are a number of use cases - engagement is definitely one, being that it helps us be more efficient and specific with questions," Picone said.

"If we can go to a company with specific questions, we are more likely to get better answers.

"Another use case is portfolio construction -we can build a portfolio that tilts towards the companies that score better, but also on the portfolio analytics or climate analytics, we think it's important that investors see that those companies setting net zero targets and making pledges, this is useful to show whether or not if they're on track, or what's the probability of making it."

This is not the first time Acadian has deployed AI to assist in investment processes, having previously told FS Sustainability it had developed an AI algorithm to identify greenwashing.