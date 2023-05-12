Newspaper icon
Absolute-return bond funds fail ambitious returns: Research

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 12 MAY 2023   12:23PM

An analysis of absolute-return bond fund managers found that they have "ambitious" returns as only one in seven strategies meet their objectives.

The Morningstar research found that most absolute-return bond managers will not always provide positive absolute returns when equity markets are underperforming.

In theory, absolute-return bond strategies are more skill-oriented where managers seek to deliver consistent returns regardless of the direction of markets. They are typically less constrained by benchmarks and maintain a structurally lower level of duration risk and sensitivity to interest rates compared to other fixed income strategies.

However, Morningstar found that the PM Capital Enhanced Yield, with a goal of achieving 1.5%-2% returns via a low degree of volatility and minimal risk to its capital, is the only strategy that passed its heatmap test.

"PM Capital is an opportunistic credit-oriented manager that had good preparedness to take advantage of valuation opportunities arising from the coronavirus pandemic. With its stronger focus on credit, PM Capital was not immune from drawdowns during the early stage of the pandemic, but all did well to de-risk as the credit tide began to turn in early 2022," the research note read.

T. Rowe Price's Global Dynamic Bond is the only one that received an amber rating for its longer-term performance versus objectives.

Morningstar analysts also commended it for being the only strategy among to have exhibited a negative equity correlation with equity markets.

The AllianceBernstein Dynamic Global Fixed Income, Daintree Core Income Trust, Kapstream Absolute Return Income, Payden Global Income Opportunities and Schroder Absolute Return Income all received a red rating.

"There has also been the view that the return objectives for absolute-return bond managers are set at a relatively ambitious level," Morningstar said.

"This certainly appeared the case in the lead up to the COVID-19 pandemic when credit spreads were tight, and both bond yields and fixed-income market volatility were low. However, while risks remain, fixed-income yields are now at much more attractive levels compared with recent years, which should more strongly support not only traditional fixed-income exposures in terms of their absolute returns, but also absolute return bond managers relative to their return objectives."

Read more: MorningstarPM CapitalReturn IncomeAllianceBernstein Dynamic Global Fixed IncomeDaintree Core Income TrustGlobal Dynamic BondKapstreamPayden Global Income OpportunitiesSchroderT. Rowe Price
Adviser PI premiums up 40%: APRA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The cost of professional indemnity insurance increased at least 40% for financial advisers since 2015, a new report from APRA shows.

Industry funds' illiquid assets scrutinised

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Australian superannuation system allows investors to shift between options and funds daily, raising critical questions about liquidity.

High super balance tax needs work: Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI
In a new podcast, HLB Mann Judd wealth management partner Michael Hutton says the plan to double concessional tax rates on super balances over $3 million has many pain points.

GAM shareholders challenge acquisition

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
An investor group that controls 8.4% of Swiss fund manager GAM is challenging its proposed acquisition by Liontrust Asset Management.

