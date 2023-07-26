Newspaper icon
AAC at centre of billionaire insider trading scheme

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 JUL 2023   12:39PM

The British billionaire owner of Tottenham Hotspur and majority shareholder of Australian Agricultural Co, Joe Lewis, has been criminally charged in New York for orchestrating a "brazen insider trading scheme."

Lewis, founder of investment firm Tavistock Group, is facing 16 counts of securities fraud and three counts of conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors have alleged that, between 2013 and 2021, the 86-year-old exploited his access to corporate boardrooms, repeatedly providing inside information to friends, personal assistants, private pilots, and romantic partners. This included publicly traded companies he was a major investor in.

"Those folks then traded on that inside information and made millions of dollars in the stock market, because thanks to [Mr] Lewis those bets were a sure thing," US attorney Damian Williams said in a video on social media.

"None of this was necessary. Joe Lewis is a wealthy man. But as we allege, he used inside information as a way to compensate his employees, or to shower gifts on his friends and lovers.

Williams added: "That is classic corporate corruption. It's cheating, and it's against the law - laws that apply to everyone, no matter who you are. That's why Joe Lewis has been indicted and will face justice here in the southern district of New York."

The companies included Australian Agricultural Co (AAC), of which Lewis owns more than 50%, Mirati Therapeutics, Solid Biosciences and BCTG Acquisition Corporation.

According to the indictment, following flooding in Queensland in January and February 2019, the AAC board began detailing the impact of the weather events on its properties and potential impact on the business, including financial losses which were not publicly known. Lewis was also informed that AAC did not have insurance coverage relating to cattle lost in the flooding and the losses were not expected to be covered by the Australian government.

The indictment alleges Lewis took this information and advised two acquaintances - private pilots - to sell the AAC shares they owned, which they both attempted to do via stockbrokers, but the sales weren't completed before AAC made the losses public. Its share price dropped 12.3% from the prior day, and one of the pilots emailed his stockbroker saying, "Just wish the Boss would have given us a little earlier heads up."

An attorney for Lewis said he plans to fight the charges.

