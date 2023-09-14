A roadmap for transitioning to managed accounts

Netwealth has unveiled a blueprint to a successful transition to managed accounts for financial advisers, centring on staff training, client messaging, and planning.

At today's Financial Standard Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts, Netwealth's James Mantella said that achieving a 70% transition of clients and funds under management into managed accounts is essential to unlocking the benefits for advisers and clients.

In conversations with advice partners, Mantella underscores that advisers need to be fluent in the managed account technology, as most are integrated into investment platforms. Understanding the role of the investment committee is also vital, so advisers can effectively communicate the advantages and ongoing support clients can expect.

"The conversation about why a business made the decision to go down that path and implement a managed account strategy is really important; it should be shared with your staff early in the piece to bring them along the journey, helping them understand the benefits that the business will generate and the benefits that will be delivered to the client," he said.

Of a similar vein, Mantella noted that Stanford Brown chief executive Vincent O'Neil previously said the single biggest focus should be staff communication - particularly if there is concern about advisers feeling disempowered.

When positioning managed accounts to clients, it's useful to highlight their advantages through relatable case studies, like the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

The benefits of managed accounts also extend beyond execution and transparency; they also offer a superior level of control over tax outcomes. This is particularly significant when managing both direct and indirect assets.

Moreover, the flexibility of managed accounts allows for customised solutions, which can be particularly valuable for smaller advice businesses that may otherwise face challenges in effective execution.

Regarding costs, while there is sometimes an additional layer of fees, many are negotiable or can be offset by rebates. Cost-efficiencies are being made more transparent through new structures like reduced-cost unit classes, adding another layer of value for clients.

"Managers generally look at a managed account as a mechanism to generate scale, and this scale often allows them to negotiate in terms of price. Reduced-cost unit classes is great for all in terms of rebates," Mantella said.

In delivering effective advice to clients, continuous practice and even role-playing can be helpful for handling client queries and offering tailored solutions. Transitioning to managed accounts may seem daunting, but a well-planned strategy can simplify the process considerably, he said.

Consolidating client funds on a single platform can streamline the transition, reducing the complexity involved in transferring between multiple platforms. Many firms find it easier to manage transitions during regular client reviews, ideally every six to 12 months.

"One thing helps client conversations is early engagement. If you have a clear roadmap and are committed to delivering managed accounts, start discussing this with clients early and share your upcoming initiatives; this should simplify the conversation when you're ready to deliver the service," Mantella said.

Segmenting a client base is another good strategy, enabling advisers to focus initially on those who will derive the most value from managed accounts. This targeted approach helps practices monitor and manage the transition more effectively.