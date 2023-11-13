A-REIT strategies outperform G-REITs

A considerable number of Australian real estate investment trust (A-REIT) managers have been able to outperform the average total return of passive strategies over the long term, while their global counterparts have struggled.

Morningstar's latest analysis, based on Morningstar's inaugural Active/Passive Barometer, used a sample size of 27 active and seven passive A-REIT strategies, and 16 active and five passive global real estate investment trust (GREIT) strategies.

It found the average total return of both active A-REIT and GREIT managers was less than passive strategies on a trailing 10-year time frame to June 2023.

"On the surface, the average underperformance of active strategies relative to passive strategies in both A-REITs and GREITs is a disappointing result for investors," Morningstar manager research analyst and report's author Steven Le said.

"Particularly given that they are paying active management fees and expect some level of outperformance over a reference index or passive strategy that aims to track a benchmark in the long term."

On the upside however, the report found 12 out of 27 (around 44%) of A-REIT active strategies delivered a positive excess return relative to the average total return of passive strategies.

What's more, on an annualised basis, the top-performing active A-REIT strategy returned 8.8% and the lowest returned 4.6%, while the best-performing passive strategy returned 7.7% and the worst returned 6.4%.

In comparison, only four out of 16% (25%) active GREIT strategies only managed to beat the average total return of passive strategies.

On an annualised basis, the best-performing strategy returned 7.3% and the worst returned 2.7%.

"It's vital for investors to be aware of the inherent risks in the real estate sector, such as interest-rate risk and susceptibility to broader economic activities, to name a few," Le said.

"It's also paramount to be mindful that passive strategies are generally not designed to offer downside protection when the relevant sector and/or broader markets are falling."

In that type of environment, Le said that active strategies may be better designed to protect capital, like some skilled active managers demonstrated during the sector and market drawdowns of 2020 and 2022.

"Notwithstanding the highlighted underperformance of most active strategies above both categories, Morningstar understands that some investors may still have a preference to use an active strategy over a passive one for their portfolio's listed real estate allocation," Le said.