Investment

A-REIT strategies outperform G-REITs

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 13 NOV 2023   12:45PM

A considerable number of Australian real estate investment trust (A-REIT) managers have been able to outperform the average total return of passive strategies over the long term, while their global counterparts have struggled.

Morningstar's latest analysis, based on Morningstar's inaugural Active/Passive Barometer, used a sample size of 27 active and seven passive A-REIT strategies, and 16 active and five passive global real estate investment trust (GREIT) strategies.

It found the average total return of both active A-REIT and GREIT managers was less than passive strategies on a trailing 10-year time frame to June 2023.

"On the surface, the average underperformance of active strategies relative to passive strategies in both A-REITs and GREITs is a disappointing result for investors," Morningstar manager research analyst and report's author Steven Le said.

"Particularly given that they are paying active management fees and expect some level of outperformance over a reference index or passive strategy that aims to track a benchmark in the long term."

On the upside however, the report found 12 out of 27 (around 44%) of A-REIT active strategies delivered a positive excess return relative to the average total return of passive strategies.

What's more, on an annualised basis, the top-performing active A-REIT strategy returned 8.8% and the lowest returned 4.6%, while the best-performing passive strategy returned 7.7% and the worst returned 6.4%.

In comparison, only four out of 16% (25%) active GREIT strategies only managed to beat the average total return of passive strategies.

On an annualised basis, the best-performing strategy returned 7.3% and the worst returned 2.7%.

"It's vital for investors to be aware of the inherent risks in the real estate sector, such as interest-rate risk and susceptibility to broader economic activities, to name a few," Le said.

"It's also paramount to be mindful that passive strategies are generally not designed to offer downside protection when the relevant sector and/or broader markets are falling."

In that type of environment, Le said that active strategies may be better designed to protect capital, like some skilled active managers demonstrated during the sector and market drawdowns of 2020 and 2022.

"Notwithstanding the highlighted underperformance of most active strategies above both categories, Morningstar understands that some investors may still have a preference to use an active strategy over a passive one for their portfolio's listed real estate allocation," Le said.

Editor's Choice

Wealth managers shirk cybersecurity priorities

KARREN VERGARA
An alarming number of small and large wealth managers are underprepared for cybersecurity breaches particularly when it comes to managing third-party providers, a new report from ASIC finds.

GQG's PAC acquisition attempt hits snag

KARREN VERGARA
GQG Partners' attempted acquisition of Pacific Current Group (PAC) has hit a snag as the former's major shareholder River Capital imposes its own conditions and a lower offer price.

Insurers drop allocation to risk assets: Research

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Over 80% of insurers are adopting a cautious investment approach, signalling their intent to decrease exposure to risk in the coming six months.

BlackRock plans to launch Ethereum ETF

ANDREW MCKEAN
BlackRock submitted a filing in Delaware to establish an iShares Ethereum Trust last week, while NASDAQ has proposed to list and trade its shares.

DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
13-14

11th iPARM Australia- Investment Performance Measurement, Attribution & Risk Management 2023 Hybrid Conference 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

