The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
2024 to be a watershed year: FAAA

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 11 JAN 2024   12:25PM

The Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) expects a year of positive change, including cutting costs for advisers, greater engagement with consumers, and rising adviser numbers.

Outlining its priorities and expectations for 2024, the FAAA has said a key focus for the year is making it easier and cheaper to provide advice.

"While it isn't a new problem for the financial advice profession, it has become an increasing imperative in the past 12 to 24 months," FAAA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

"The FAAA has been generally supportive of the package proposed by the federal government in response to the Quality of Advice Review recommendations, but there is still a way to go with important detail still missing in some areas. We are calling on government and regulatory bodies to move swiftly to provide the necessary detail, and timelines for consultation and implementation."

The FAAA will be asking all members to respond quickly to consultations or submissions to develop a unified response in a short timeframe, the association said.

"We continue to engage on several other areas which impact on members' costs of doing business, including the ASIC levy, and the implementation of the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR)," Abood said.

"Another key area of focus will be the use of technology in financial planning, where substantial opportunities exist to streamline operations and reduce cost."

She said this includes the role of AI and its ability to assist in the delivery of advice but also its potential to do damage.

"There are a range of social, ethical and legal questions that we will be working through with members in this space," Abood said.

The second area of focus is improving Australians' understanding of the value of advice, particularly from qualified advisers.

Abood highlighted research from the Governance Institute of Australia that shows perceptions of the ethics of financial planners continues to improve, and that advisers are now more trusted than the likes of lawyers and chief executives.

"However, there is still a perception that financial advice is only for the already well-off.  The reality is that the majority of working Australians, as well as retirees, can benefit from the advice of a registered, qualified financial planner and will receive great value, as the benefits of financial advice far outweigh the cost for average as well as wealthy Australians," she said.

"We have a financial system that's so complex that the average Australian simply can't navigate it on their own and will miss many opportunities if they don't have professional advice."

Finally, she said adviser numbers remain a major concern, saying there is no reason they couldn't exceed 100,000, like the accounting space.

"We will be looking at ways to increase the number of students enrolling in financial planning degrees. Financial planning is also a great option for those people looking for a career change, who bring knowledge, experience and gravitas to the profession. In addition, we see opportunities to attract overseas students and professionals to Australia," Abood said.

Expert Feed

