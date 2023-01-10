Newspaper icon
2023 will be better for bonds: Experts

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 10 JAN 2023   12:34PM

Last year marked the worst performance for bonds since the 1970s and while soaring inflation overshadowed this narrative, it remains an important economic storyline for investors.

Stepping into a new year and shaking off the 2022 credit chaos the question is: are bonds back?

VanEck explained that the risk/reward tradeoff for bonds has "significantly improved" and the current market represents a very "compelling" entry point.

"Looking at the 1970s inflation regime as a guide, we believe fixed income may present one of the best opportunities for investors today," it explained.

Noting that rising interest rates have caused major damage to the bond market, VanEck explained

investments with less sensitivity to rate movements are still an important part of any broader fixed-income allocation.

"Floating-rate instruments are an excellent way to gain exposure to the attractive yields in the current market, while still maintaining protection if rates take a turn higher," VanEck said.

It said three "compelling" ways to gain exposure to floating rate instruments are through investment grade floating rate notes (FRNs), collateralised loan obligations (CLOs) and business development companies (BDCs).

High yields have made a comeback, meaning the current yield level provided a substantial cushion to returns going forward.

"Although the risk of wider spreads in this uncertain environment is a concern, adding exposure to high yield at much higher yield levels means that carry will likely play a much greater role in driving future returns," it said.

VanEck pointed out investors may also find opportunities in mispriced bonds with attractive valuations.

"With investment grade corporate bond yields providing meaningful income and with elevated market volatility, we believe there are now opportunities in mispriced bonds with attractive valuations," it added.

"That said, selectivity matters given the size and diversity within corporate bonds, we believe being selective can provide better outcomes for investors."

According to the investment manager, there is also a good reason to be optimistic about municipal bonds.

"First, while they may have become more common over the last 15 years, municipal defaults and bankruptcies remain rare overall," it explained.

"Second, muni bonds continue, on average, to be highly rated compared to corporates."

Growth in green bonds also presents a sustainable option, while high dividend companies with strong financial health are less likely to rip through investor pockets.

Aviva Investors agreed 2022 may have been one of the worst years on record for bonds but despite continued volatility, this year is expected to be better.

"Our view is that bonds are likely to behave better in the coming years and be a source of steadier long-term returns," it said.

"This means a 60/40 strategy will still comprise assets that are very liquid, generally inexpensive to get exposure to, not completely driven by the same factors, and therefore less than perfectly correlated. That brings useful diversification."

However, Aviva warned if investors' hearts are set on bonds rallying every time equities wobble, smoothing even short-term volatility, then the 60/40 model is broken.

"That past experience depended on central banks rushing to cut rates to cushion the stock market every time it fell. They no longer have the freedom to do this," it concluded.

Read more: VanEckAviva Investors
