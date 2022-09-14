2022 is the hardest year to retire: Report

According to new data, this year could be the most challenging in recent history to retire.

Natixis IM shared its annual NIM Global Retirement Index (GRI) data and report named Danger Zone and said market downfall, low rates and inflation are taking a bite out of retirees' wallets.

"Those who step out of the working world run the risk of taking retirement distributions from an already depleted pool of assets," it explained.

"At the same time, it's likely they will have to take greater risks with their portfolio to make up the ground they've already lost. Both will make it hard to preserve retirement savings and make it harder to attain a secure retirement."

Underestimating the impact of inflation was highlighted as the number one error made in retirement planning, with 49% of surveyed participants impacted, but that's just the starting point.

Natixis further revealed that 46% underestimated how long they would live, 42% overestimated investment income and 41% were too conservative in investments.

Around 40% set up unrealistic return expectations, 39% forgot to factor in healthcare costs, and 33% relied too much on public benefits.

Meanwhile, 23% underestimated real estate costs and 21% were too aggressive with investments.

Natixis IM country head for Australia and New Zealand Louise Watson said inflation impacts asset classes in different ways with interest bearing securities and those investors who are retiring this year, most affected.

"We know superannuation is a long-term investment proposition, and through investment diversification and strategic asset allocations, investors can look to minimise these impacts and safeguard their retirement nest eggs," she explained.

Retirement security was also flagged to be under increasing pressure.

Inflation means rapidly escalating costs can pose a threat to financial security by eroding the purchasing power of retirees.

The report added institutional investors will also be challenged to preserve assets in a more volatile investment environment.

Central bank hikes are said to hold promise for annuitising assets in the long-term, but the flow-on effect causing rising interest rates will mean short-term pain for individual and institutional investors.

The report weighed up the pros and cons of living longer and said for individuals, the longevity revolution will tax their income plans.

For institutions, rapidly ageing populations will test the limits of both pensions and government benefits systems.

"Getting retirement security right and helping to ensure individuals can live with dignity after their working years is a core sustainability issue for society in the 21st century," it said.

"Success will require a concerted effort from policymakers, employers, the financial services industry and individuals."

The GRI looked at the performance of retiree welfare across the globe and ranked Norway in the first place, Switzerland second and Iceland third.

Australia sits at fifth place, retaining its spot in the top ten behind Ireland. New Zealand came in a sixth while Germany and Canada dropped out.

Watson added that being in the top 10 was a fortunate position for both Australia and New Zealand.

"The GRI report notes countries in the top 10 overall typically score very well across all four indices and Australia is top 10 for Finances and Health and New Zealand top ten for Finances and Quality of Life sub-indices," she said.

Watson concluded the compulsory nature of Australia and New Zealand's super industry creates a strong base from which government and investors can continue to partner to build progressive retirement systems.

"But investors need to be proactive and ensure their superannuation is best positioned to deliver long-term investment outcomes," she said.