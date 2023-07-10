16% of asset managers to exit by 2027: PwC

The asset and wealth management industry is set to undergo seismic change in the coming years, according to a new report by PwC.

The report, which surveyed 500 asset managers and institutional investors, forecast that 16% of asset and wealth management firms will either cease operations or be absorbed by larger entities by 2027.

The report also revealed that nearly three-quarters (73%) of asset managers are considering a strategic consolidation with another asset manager in the coming months, indicating a potential surge in merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.

"Gaining access to new segments, building market share and mitigating risks will drive deal appetite over the next year and beyond, though some transactions may be held up by valuation uncertainty and funding constraints in the short term," PwC said.

"The need for control of distribution and the client relationship is also likely to spur vertical integration as asset and wealth management organisations bring together expertise from private banking, wealth management and other client access points with the core value drivers of investment performance."

In 2022, asset managers faced a challenging year, with assets under management (AUM) falling to US$115.1 trillion, nearly 10% below the 2021 high of US$127.5 trillion. However, PwC forecasts a rebound by 2027, with AUM expected to reach a base of US$147.3 trillion.

The asset and wealth management industry is also expected to become more concentrated, with the top 10 asset managers projected to control round half of all mutual fund assets globally by 2027. This concentration could intensify competition and put further pressure on firms to differentiate their services and offerings.

PwC also points to significant shifts in customer behaviour and market opportunities. The opening up of private markets and changes in investment allocation, including greater demand for ETFs, are transforming the competitive landscape.

However, the report also warns that tapping into the retail market brings a new set of risks, expectations, and operational challenges. The urgency to get the customer proposition right will be heightened by an impending mass transfer of wealth from baby boomers to millennials.

Concerns over inflation, market volatility, and interest rate movements are highlighted as major issues for both investors and asset managers over the next one to two years.

"Outperforming the market, and even outperforming low-risk deposits and money market funds, will be challenging in this exacting, post-Covid environment," the report said.