Zenith welcomes group head of product

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 16 JAN 2024   12:29PM

Zenith Investment Partners (Zenith) has appointed Matt Warren to the newly created role of group head of product.

Warren brings over 15 years of experience to the role, having spent the last five years at Colonial First State (CFS) as its director of managed accounts.

Prior to this, Warren spent five years with ANZ, finishing as a senior product development manager. He also worked at Macquarie Group for six years in product management, superannuation, and adviser servicing roles.

In his new role, based in Sydney, Warren will report to Zenith managing director Jason Huddy.

Huddy himself is new to the role of managing director, having taken over in August following the departure of Zenith co-founder David Wright.

Commenting on the new appointment, Huddy said that Warren has great experience in managing various product offerings and ensuring that they remain relevant to clients.

"He has demonstrated success in end-to-end product management and development, including engagement with end users in developing funds management products, super and investment platform services and digital products," Huddy said.

"This experience will serve him well in his role to align Zenith's local product strategy with the global product roadmap of its parent company, FE fundinfo, making sure that we continually deliver the best of our group solutions to clients."

