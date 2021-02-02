NEWS
Regulatory
Your Future, Your Super on APRA to-do list
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 2 FEB 2021   12:05PM

The government's Your Future, Your Super reforms is one of the prudential regulator's priorities for 2021.

The controversial superannuation reforms have been listed as a key policy priority for APRA this year as it prepares to support the reforms' implementation.

APRA said it is seeking to "improve member outcomes" as well as progress a range of enhancements recommended by its own post-implementation review of the original superannuation prudential framework in 2013.

Additionally, APRA will continue to finalise and implement a revised standard on remuneration, which was a key Royal Commission recommendation that remains outstanding.

APRA said it will also work to strengthen crisis preparedness, including the development of a new prudential standard on resolution and recovery planning, considering the lessons of the past 12 months.

It said it will update prudential standards on operational risk, governance and risk management, and consulting with industry on guidance for climate change financial risk and complete the ongoing review of the capital framework for authorised deposit-taking institutions.

APRA chair Wayne Byres said while the industry demonstrated its resilience in 2020 on the back of substantial public sector support, it was important to continue strengthening the financial system to ensure it was prepared for the potential crises of the future.

"Last year, the industry demonstrated an ability to adapt and continue serving the needs of customers, despite a number of severe operational challenges and disruptions," he said.

"The robust response to date is not a cause for complacency but underlines the value of an ongoing regulatory program that seeks to identify risks and put in place appropriate mitigation strategies to protect the interests of depositors, policy holders and fund members."

Byres added that APRA is a forward-looking safety regulator and its main priority is to maintain a financial system that is resilient and able to support the Australian economy.

"Given the continued uncertainty generated by COVID-19, APRA's proposed policy and supervision agenda for the coming period will remain responsive to the external environment to ensure it continues to prioritise the areas of greatest need," Byres said.

Read more: APRAYour Future, Your SuperWayne ByresRoyal Commission
