Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

WTW to launch dedicated private equity fund

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 15 APR 2024   12:49PM

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) is planning to launch a new fund that will invest in private equity opportunities including co-investments.

This new private equity fund, the WTW Private Equity Access Fund (WTW PEAF), will be the first time that the asset consultant's institutional private equity business has offered a pooled fund to the market.

WTW said this will support broader industry initiatives to better align the long-term investment needs of many end investors, including Defined Contribution (DC) pension savers.

WTW added that it believes that private equity investments, which historically have offered a high illiquidity premium, provide the greatest opportunity to maximise long-term returns from private markets and are therefore where long-term illiquid DC asset strategies should start.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

The WTW PEAF will include mechanisms to ensure valuation alignment to the net asset value of the underlying assets and liquidity alignment to redemption timing. The process will include the use of a third-party valuer, "adopting market best practise" for investors into evergreen, semi-liquid funds investing into private markets.

WTW head of private market solutions Ben Leach said: "The launch of this fund is hugely exciting for investors and is the culmination of three years of development work. Crucially for end savers looking to grow their wealth, they will now be able to access dedicated private equity exposure through a regulated pooled fund structure, the first of its kind in the market."

Meanwhile, WTW director of investments for Australia, Nick Kelly said: "... this will appeal to asset owners who are seeking to build a private equity programme but do not have the internal expertise and governance to do this. It could also be interesting for investors looking to add co-investments to an existing more mature private equity programme."

"The fund has increased liquidity relative to traditional private equity funds. This, coupled with extremely competitive fees and access to some of the world's preeminent GP's, makes WTW PEAF a really interesting proposition for the Australian market."

The fund is anticipated to be available in Europe and Asia-Pacific in Q3.

WTW also has plans for other long-term solutions to follow focused on broadening its offering for savers across Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Read more: WTWPrivate EquityWillis Towers WatsonAsia-PacificEurope
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Senior equity manager exits Cbus
Super funds captivated by equities: Research
Cromwell downgrades assets by $192m
IFM Investors appoints global head of strategy
AustralianSuper slams Brookfield's Origin Energy bid
Scarcity Partners brings private equity investment model to Australia
Allianz Retire+ heavyweight jumps ship
Willis Towers Watson sheds more corporate super plans
Macquarie breaks into top 50 fund manager list
AustralianSuper invests $2.5bn in Vantage Data Centers EMEA

Editor's Choice

WTW to launch dedicated private equity fund

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Willis Towers Watson (WTW) is planning to launch a new fund that will invest in private equity opportunities including co-investments.

AMP executive pay packet shrinks amid simplification

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
AMP's top brass continues to see their remuneration packages shrink as it becomes a "leaner" business, its recent annual general meeting (AGM) heard.

Class action building against GEMI Capital

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:28PM
The fund targeted Sydney's wealthy eastern suburbs for funding.

Global Alternative Funds names managing director

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:02PM
Oak Hill Advisors executive Signe Brandt has left the T Rowe Price-owned subsidiary to join the rival alternative asset investor.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach