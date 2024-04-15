WTW to launch dedicated private equity fund

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) is planning to launch a new fund that will invest in private equity opportunities including co-investments.

This new private equity fund, the WTW Private Equity Access Fund (WTW PEAF), will be the first time that the asset consultant's institutional private equity business has offered a pooled fund to the market.

WTW said this will support broader industry initiatives to better align the long-term investment needs of many end investors, including Defined Contribution (DC) pension savers.

WTW added that it believes that private equity investments, which historically have offered a high illiquidity premium, provide the greatest opportunity to maximise long-term returns from private markets and are therefore where long-term illiquid DC asset strategies should start.

The WTW PEAF will include mechanisms to ensure valuation alignment to the net asset value of the underlying assets and liquidity alignment to redemption timing. The process will include the use of a third-party valuer, "adopting market best practise" for investors into evergreen, semi-liquid funds investing into private markets.

WTW head of private market solutions Ben Leach said: "The launch of this fund is hugely exciting for investors and is the culmination of three years of development work. Crucially for end savers looking to grow their wealth, they will now be able to access dedicated private equity exposure through a regulated pooled fund structure, the first of its kind in the market."

Meanwhile, WTW director of investments for Australia, Nick Kelly said: "... this will appeal to asset owners who are seeking to build a private equity programme but do not have the internal expertise and governance to do this. It could also be interesting for investors looking to add co-investments to an existing more mature private equity programme."

"The fund has increased liquidity relative to traditional private equity funds. This, coupled with extremely competitive fees and access to some of the world's preeminent GP's, makes WTW PEAF a really interesting proposition for the Australian market."

The fund is anticipated to be available in Europe and Asia-Pacific in Q3.

WTW also has plans for other long-term solutions to follow focused on broadening its offering for savers across Europe and Asia-Pacific.