Women in Super appoints chair

Kara Keys has stepped down as chair of Women in Super, replaced by ESSSuper chief executive Robbie Campo.

Women in Super confirmed the appointment of its new chair this week, with Campo stepping up from the role of policy committee chair.

Keys has held the position since 2020, having taken over from Cate Wood.

"Women in Super thanks outgoing chair Kara Keys for her significant contribution to the superannuation industry over a number of years, and we acknowledge the values-based approach she brought to her role and her commitment to women's empowerment," Women in Super chief executive Jo Kowalczyk said.

Campo is the chief executive of ESSSuper, a role she took on last year. Prior, she was group executive - brand, engagement, advocacy, and product at Cbus for five years. She is also a former deputy chief executive of Industry Super Australia.

In addition to Women in Super, she also sits on the board of Victoria Legal Aid as a non-executive director.

"Robbie Campo brings unparalleled experience and dedication to the role, and I very much look forward to working with Robbie to advance our policy agenda. We are single minded in our determination to tackle gendered inequalities in superannuation," Kowalczyk said.

Also commenting, Campo said she is proud to be leading the committee and hard-working women on the Women in Super board.

"Women in Super plays a critical role in the superannuation industry providing a voice to improve financial security to Australian women, and to promote development and networking for women in the super industry," she said.

"I'm proud to be able to continue of the work that's been achieved in my role on the Women in Super policy committee to date, and I'm really pleased to be able to extend this commitment to the chair role.

"Our challenge remains to achieve improved financial security for women in retirement, who retire on average with one third the super of men."

She said the immediate focus for the group is fixing the Low Income Super Tax Offset inequality.