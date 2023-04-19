Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

Women growing super faster than men: Research

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 APR 2023   12:54PM

New Roy Morgan research finds women's average superannuation balances are growing at a faster rate than men's, while ownership levels have also risen.

Based on a survey of half a million participants, the research found that since 2012, the average super balance for women has grown faster at 38% to $154,000 versus men's 26% to $216,000. Back then, women's retirement savings averaged $111,000 and men had $172,000.

Currently, 70.9% of women have a super account while 74.8% of men have one. A decade ago, only 66.2% of women had a super account while men had 74.8%. The gap has effectively reduced from 8.6% to 3.9% points.

In terms of income, women with superannuation and currently work earn on average $72,000, compared to men who make $95,300 per annum.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

Female workers from all age groups have much lower average incomes than males, which the research attributes to nearly half (45.3%) working in a part-time capacity.

Women aged 18-24 on average earn 85.8% of the wage of males of the same age - the closest income gap for any of the age groups. This figure drops to 70.6% for females aged 65 years and over.

"Clearly part-time work is associated with a lower annual income than full-time work and this continues to contribute to the ongoing gender superannuation gap," Roy Morgan chief executive Michele Levine said.

"The latest figures on income show that average female incomes are at only around 76% of the male average, which in turn leads to lower superannuation contributions and balances compared to males."

Industry Super Australia calculates it will take 40 years for women to catch up to men's super balance, using a median super balance for a woman in her early 60s of $159,600 compared to the male median of $210,800.

The first step in making super fairer is to pay super on parental leave, advocacy director Georgia Brumby said.

"It is a glaring inequity that leads to millions of mums being worse off retirement. Young and lower paid women are bearing the brunt of the unpaid super scourge - those least able to afford it," she said.

Read more: WomenRoy MorganGeorgia BrumbyIndustry Super AustraliaMichele Levine
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Mergers, performance dim super satisfaction: Survey
New laws to end unpaid super
Government divulges vision for superannuation
ISA renews calls for gig worker super
Consumer interests prioritised in YFYS review
Australians want super safeguard: ISA
Early super release scheme a mistake: ISA
Gender super balance parity four decades away: ISA
ESG lead salaries hit $350k: Recruiter
ISA renews calls for super to be paid with wages

Editor's Choice

Adviser complaints rise, super complaints decrease

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:48PM
The number of superannuation complaints have slashed while those related to financial advisers have shot up, the latest statistics from the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) shows.

Soul Patts gives $200m to Pengana offering

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:51PM
Pengana Capital Group (Pengana) and major shareholder Washington H. Soul Pattinson (WHSP) have joined forces to launch a new global credit offering to Australian investors.

Women growing super faster than men: Research

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:54PM
New Roy Morgan research finds women's average superannuation balances are growing at a faster rate than men's, while ownership levels have also risen.

GAM, Liontrust in merger talks

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:55PM
Fund manager GAM has confirmed it is talks with UK asset manager Liontrust Asset Management over a potential sale.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert Talevski

MANAGING DIRECTOR
ACTIVUS INVESTMENT ADVISORS PTY LTD
From a young age, Activus Investment Advisors managing director Robert Talevski dreamed of a career in investment management. With hard work, a bit of luck and determination, he forged his path. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.