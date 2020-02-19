NEWS
SMSF
What SMSFs will look like in 2030
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 FEB 2020   11:39AM

A panel discussion at the SMSF Association Conference has sought to predict what the SMSF industry will look like in 10 years' time, with the issue of retirement front and centre.

Rice Warner executive director Michael Rice, Challenger chair of retirement income Jeremy Cooper, Investment Trends chief executive Michael Blomfield and SMSF Association chief executive John Maroney took to the stage at the annual SMSF Association conference this morning.

The panel was hosted by BT general manager of superannuation Melinda Howes.

Blomfield decidedly took a negative view of what 2030 might look like for the industry.

"I'm going to assume this thing got buggered up and we didn't do the things we have to do to put Australians and SMSFs in the right position for the future," he said.

"Not enough Australians are getting financial advice. There are 10.4 million Australians who tell us they have a financial advice need that is not met."

He cited Investment Trends data about the uncertainty most of the Australian public has about their ability to retire comfortably.

Blomfield pointed out that older people are aware that they are likely to have to pay for aged care and have concerns that they will have a medical event. They are most likely correct about those fears, he said.

"What is the solution? Get some advice, for the love of God," Blomfield said.

He said post Future of Financial Advice reforms, the number of Australians receiving financial advice has halved and those who are accessing advice have a net-worth twice as high as those who got advice in 2008.

"Australia has a brilliant, world-class accumulation system but the retirement isn't there," Blomfield said.

"This constant change, micro and macro adjustment, it has to stop. When you talk to an SMSF trustee the hardest thing they have to do is keep up with regulation. That's crazy."

He had harsh words for ASIC too.

"My problem with ASIC is that they've never addressed the issue that old people are vulnerable and old people read the Sunday newspaper and see ads that promise 10% returns and believe it," Blomfield said.

"I don't understand why ASIC isn't out there issuing fines every week."

Meanwhile, Rice predicted the SMSF sector will grow to $1 trillion by 2030; however, he wasn't all positive in his outlook.

"We have far too many industry bodies and we get too many messages. For example, you have Industry Super Australia attacking SMSFs," Rice said.

"I hope that in 10 years we might have one body representing all of super."

Rice said MySuper will most likely evolve to be a product for "disengaged" Australians, especially younger people who aren't thinking about retirement.

He predicted a shift away from MySuper to choice products that are aligned to MySuper products - saying these will suit those who want to stay in a product with low fees but have a different risk profile.

"I'm bullish on the SMSF segment. It may drop in market share, because of the overall strengthening of the system, but it will still grow strongly in real terms," Rice said.

He mentioned Hostplus' move to allow SMSFs to invest directly and said other funds are sure to see there is a market in that strategy.

Cooper took a different tact, saying he wants to see a bigger focus in the industry on spending capital and celebrating outflows, saying that is the very point of a retirement system.

He also said that he sees the future of SMSFs as being through platforms.

"In exchange for giving up a bit of your privacy," Cooper cautioned.

"The relationship between inflows and outflows in the SMSF sector is already deeply negative.

"But this is not the problem. This is just a sector that is already more deeply in retirement than the APRA sector."

