Insurance
What people really think about life commissions
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 21 JAN 2020   12:02PM

New research from MetLife suggests that financial advisers should consider multiple payment structures to meet client needs.

The MetLife Client-Adviser Relationship Report looked at what clients want from financial advice and life insurance.

The research found that "commission" isn't necessarily a dirty word to clients - but they want flexibility in how they pay.

Eight in 10 consumers with life insurance through an adviser would prefer an upfront fee for advice with lower premiums over the life of the policy.

The average amount those consumers were willing to pay was $1700.

About 55% of consumers reported not knowing how much their adviser receives in commissions.

When asked what type of advice they were willing to pay for, 54% were said they were driven to pay by the desire to build up investments.

That was followed by saving for retirement at 50%.

However, advisers offering life cover may have a bit of a harder time - only 46% were driven to pay a fee to their adviser by life insurance.

Interestingly, 72% of consumers thought removing commissions would result in more people being underinsured.

Only 19% reported that removing commissions would make them more likely to see a financial adviser.

"Our industry has traditionally operated on a commission-for-advice model which has proved to be a highly effective charging method, however it's clear from the research that customers are looking for options when it comes to how they pay for their financial advice," MetLife Australia head of adviser experience Matt Lippiatt said.

"There are a growing number of consumers who are interested in fees as an alternative payment structure for risk advice which means it's important for advisers and product manufacturers to offer consumers multiple options when it comes to paying for financial advice."

He added that the research shows consumers don't have a problem paying for their insurance through commissions, but they need to be educated on how those commissions work.

"Advisers who are embracing highly transparent charging models and have systems in place to continuously educate clients about the value they provide seem well placed to thrive in this environment," Lippiatt said.

The MetLife research also found the most important attribute to consumers when choosing a financial adviser was honesty and trustworthiness - 85% valued this above all else.

Transparency on fees and commissions was also very important, with 78% rating it the most important attribute.

Those qualities were more important than the adviser's qualifications (70%) or what financial institutions they were tied to (65%).

Further, 46% of consumers with life insurance said they were worried about whether their insurance company would actually pay out.

But, ASIC data shows on life policies bought through financial advisers 96% of death claims are paid out, 95% of income protection claims and 87% of total and permanent disability claims.

Latest News
