What family offices want: Report

KPMG Australia and The Table Club have produced a new report revealing how much growth family offices expect from investments and what they want from investment managers.

The report found that the average wealth of an Australian family office is $1.12 billion in NSW and $1.04 billion in Victoria. Australian family offices are overwhelmingly concentrated in the two states, with 41% in NSW and 31% in Victoria.

Despite Sydney having the highest concentration of wealthy individuals and families, Western Australian family offices are the wealthiest in the country with an average wealth of $2.53 billion.

Wealth preservation is obviously a priority for family offices, but only 21% of those surveyed said they were most concerned with preserving capital for future generations.

Rather, 66% are aiming to grow their capital and 61% are targeting returns of between 6% and 10% over the next five years.

KPMG Australia lead partner, family office business Robyn Langsford said the report shows that family offices are evolving quickly and that both first and second-generation families are focused on continuing to deliver capital growth, not just on preserving wealth.

"Notably, the period of the survey, December 2020 to January 2021, was one of abnormality due to COVID-19, and traditional market assumptions were tested," she said.

"Central bank intervention and massive fiscal stimulus turned a global economic shutdown into one of the strongest bull runs of the 21st century, proving that it is imprudent to 'bet against the Fed. The growth that family offices achieved in the period is a standout."

More than 80 single and multi-family offices in Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore were surveyed to compile the research.

Langsford added that the survey found most new family offices in the region were being established by wealth originators, though it is often thought that family offices are set up to meet the needs of the second generation.

This, Langsford suggests, shows that there is increasing awareness among high-net-worth families of the importance of planning for wealth transition.

Over 30% of family offices surveyed were managing money for three generations or more.

When it comes to what family offices want from investment managers, Langsford pointed to an increase in commitments to impact strategies by an impressive 43%.

"We noted that 43% had made impact investment decisions, reflecting the growing trend of 'conscious capitalism' and social license issues as being important to family offices," she said.

"That's also a significant finding in reflecting the broader trend towards including ESG in planning."