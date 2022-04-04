WealthO2 rolls out rebrand

After merging with Roar and NEO earlier this year, the platform is now rebranding to DASH Technology Group.

The software and platform provider now operates as DASH Technology Group, a name it says reflects the value proposition and future vision of the group.

"We are thrilled to announce that WealthO2 has become DASH. We are excited about the introduction of our new group name which will allow us to better articulate our offering to both our customers and the market," chief executive Andrew Whelan said.

He said, being in its next phase of the growth, it was the right time to change business name and create a new identity. The rebrand comes with a new logo and a new corporate website, to be rolled out next month.

"Our staff numbers have more than doubled with the merger and recent senior appointments. We have also improved our service model with new state managers for Victoria, Western Australia, South Australia, a new head of client success and dedicated transition team to ensure speed of delivery. We feel our new name DASH aligns well with this," Whelan said.

DASH will enable advisers to seamlessly work from client engagement to strategy optimisation, digital SOA, through to execution in a single workflow straight through to the platform, the business said.

"In recent years, we have seen the whole adviser experience change. The exit of banks from the platform space has left a hole in the industry. Legacy providers have been replaced by product style platforms who have lost their focus on the financial planner," Whelan said.

"At DASH, we see ourselves as a technology partner, rather than a product which platforms have now morphed into."