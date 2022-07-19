Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Warakirri welcomes non-executive director

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 19 JUL 2022   12:50PM

Warakirri Asset Management has appointed former VFMC chief executive Warren Lee as a non-executive director.

Lee has over 30 years of experience in the financial services sector both domestically and internationally.

He previously held chief executive roles at Victorian Funds Management Corporation (VFMC) and AXA Asia Pacific Holdings Australia & New Zealand.

Currently he is on the board at MetLife Insurance Limited, MyState Limited and Tower Limited, as well as serving as the chair or member of, several audit, risk and remuneration committees.

Warakirri managing director Jim McKay said Lee's extensive knowledge and experience will be a huge asset as the business continued to grow.

"We look forward to his advice and guidance as we manage our role as a fiduciary of our client's assets and as employer of choice for our people," he said.

For his part, Lee called the appointment a great privilege.

"I am delighted to join Warakirri and am committed to ensuring that the firm's focus remains on delivering superior outcomes for clients, which has underpinned the firm's almost 30-year history. I look forward to helping guide the team's actions and decisions to continue to achieve this," he said.

Lee added that he was attracted to Warakirri through its growing and diversified business and its strong commitment to independent governance.

He has also been appointed as a non-executive director on several related Warakirri entities including Warakirri Holdings, as well as becoming a member of Warakirri's audit and risk committee.

ANZ, Suncorp deal cops industry backlash

CASSANDRA BALDINI
ANZ's proposed takeover of Suncorp's banking division has generated varying industry speculation.

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
28

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

