Wage increases shouldn't equal rate hikes

Wage increases shouldn't equal rate hikesBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | TUESDAY, 4 JUL 2023 12:48PM
Former Labor MP Stephen Conroy has vetoed the idea that wage increases should drive further hikes and said the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is looking to put the nail in the coffin of the Australian economy.
In an interview with Sky News ahead of today's RBA meeting, Conroy dismissed speculation that wage growth should require a hike in rates.
"Wages have been flatlining at about 2.5%, it's now 3.5%," he said.
"Is any economist trying to suggest that a 1% increase in wages higher than it was previously when inflation hit 7% and 8% is somehow going to cripple the economy?
"This is where market economists just don't live in the real world."
Conroy remarked that Australians have taken a huge pay cut.
"When wages go here and inflation goes here, that's when Australians take a wage cut and [RBA governor] Philip Lowe wants to give them a bigger wage cut," he said.
"This will drive the economy into recession. This continued talk that there's some massive wage explosion that's based on a 1% higher than last year is just BS."
Ahead of the meeting, economists are divided on a possible outcome, with some outlining last month's inflation dip should prompt a pause, but Conroy remained clear on his view.
"This idea that there is a need to push interest rates up higher will simply bring on a recession," he said.
"Phil Lowe [just deliberately wants] to give the middle finger to Australians."
