VFMC hires investment stewardship lead

The Victorian Funds Management Corporation has confirmed the appointment of a new head of investment stewardship, formerly of UniSuper.

Talieh Williams will take on her new role effective February 3.

Williams previously work at UniSuper as manager of governance and sustainable investment between 2008 and 2019.

Williams has also previously served as a non-executive director for the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) and the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI).

She is a member of the Australian Sustainable Finance Initiative's Sustainable financial system technical working group.

A spokesperson from VFMC confirmed the hire to Financial Standard sister publication The Sustainability Report this week.

"We are looking forward to Talieh adding her expertise to our investment team," the spokesperson said.

VFMC also recently confirmed the departure of its chief risk officer, Bryony Hayes. Hayes has left the manager to take on a similar role at a corporate super fund.

VFMC is the investment specialist for the Victorian government, managing assets of over $65 billion, and delivers investment and funds-management services to 29 Victorian public authorities and related organisations.