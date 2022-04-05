Vanguard Personal Investor sees Delta boom

According to the firm's newly launched Investor Insights series, Vanguard's Personal Investor platform saw a 63% increase in new account openings during the Delta lockdowns in 2021, with 64% of investors trading daily.

The series provides observations dedicated to understanding what drives investment choices and outcomes, based on trends and behaviours observed through activity on Vanguard's Personal Investor platform.

According to the data, daily inflows increased by 57% between August to October 2021 compared to the pre-Delta lockdown period.

While Delta lockdowns led to increased deposits across all age groups, investors aged 35 and under were the biggest investors with a 73% increase in contributions, compared to a 55% increase for 35-55-year-olds and 63% increase for over 55s.

In the Omicron-induced shadow lockdown earlier this year, investors under 35 years old again increased their investing the most with a 14% increase in deposits, compared to a 6% increase amongst investors aged 35-55.

Vanguard said the data shows investors are undeterred by volatility, with cash flows on Vanguard's platform also remaining steady through volatility caused by the Ukraine crisis.

While both buy and sell trades dipped in volume, cashing out activity remained at regular levels.

"It is really pleasing to see our investors tuning out the noise and staying invested in the share market despite the ongoing volatility, avoiding the most common mistake that has long-term impacts to an investment portfolio," Vanguard Australia's Head of Personal Investor Balaji Gopal said.

"Panic selling during a falling market guarantees that you lock in your losses and conversely, holding on to your investments puts you in good stead for when the market rebounds."

The study also highlighted the difference in how men and women approach investing, with women more diversified, more likely to invest in unlisted managed funds than males, more heavily invested in ESG funds and less invested in active funds and individual shares.

"As research has proven, and as we've observed, women make for disciplined, capable investors who practice sound investment behaviours aligned to Vanguard's principles for investment success," Gopal said.

"That is, they invest for the long term (with half as many female investors than males selling an investment in their first six months of investing), they don't appear to try to time the market, and they're well-diversified."

Female investors are more disciplined and likely to adhere to the mantra of "time in the market, not timing the market", Vanguard said. This is because half as many female investors than male sold an investment in the first six months of investing.