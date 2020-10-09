NEWS
Executive Appointments
Vanguard boosts Aussie executive team
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 9 OCT 2020   12:02PM

Vanguard announced it has bolstered its risk management with the appointment of a head of risk management in the Australian executive team.

Curt Jacques will take the position following a comprehensive recruitment process and will join Vanguard as it continues its growth and expansion in Australia.

Vanguard Australia's managing director Frank Kolimago said: "Curt's appointment further adds to the depth of skills and knowledge of the team at Vanguard Australia as we continue the steady journey of building presence and earning greater trust with more direct investors and financial advisers."

Prior to joining Vanguard, Jacques was with Macquarie Group for over three years, most recently as the division director for risk transformation.

Within Macquarie he also works as the associate director, head of operation risk solutions and oversight, and associate director, head of operational risk for the Americas.

Jacques also worked at PwC for over 14 years, having spent the majority of his time there as director, risk assurance.

Vanguard said Jacques brings close to 20 years of risk expertise working alongside asset managers and global banks in enhancing their risk programs and frameworks.

Jacques is set to begin in his new role on 18 November 2020.

At the beginning of the month Vanguard announced it would be winding up institutional mandates with 12 investors as it pivots its business.

Vanguard said it would discontinue special mandates as it transitions away from the lower-fee business line towards retail, adviser and its in-hour super offering.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
