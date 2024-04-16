Vale Wayne McGauley

The financial services industry has paid tribute to Wayne McGauley who passed away over the weekend.

Most recently the head of distribution at Wheelhouse Partners, McGauley had a long and successful career in the financial services industry spanning close to three decades.

Prior to Wheelhouse Partners, McGauley was the head of retail at Investors Mutual, a role he held for 17 years. He also held positions at Advance Asset Management, Deutsche Bank and JBWere.

At Wheelhouse, McGauley was responsible for driving the growth of Wheelhouse's global equities and Australian equity capabilities as well as cultivating close relationships with asset consultants, independent financial advisers, and private wealth firms.

Wheelhouse managing director Alastair MacLeod told Financial Standard McGauley would be deeply missed.

"Wayne loved meeting and connecting with people, learning and asking questions, and above all, sharing stories and laughs," MacLeod said.

"He was a master of engagement who enjoyed living life to the fullest. This is clearly reflected by how well regarded he was across all avenues of our industry.

"He was a true partner in our business in every respect and we will miss him terribly. Our condolences are with his family and all who knew and cherished him."

Financial services consultant John Rowley also praised McGauley's life and legacy.

"To all the people who knew Wayne professionally and personally over his career in financial services for the last 30 years you will no doubt agree he was a leader in his field, intelligent, a thought leader and just a great person," Rowley said on LinkedIn."The industry has lost a great person, who will be sadly missed. Wayne's great passion for work was driven by his love for his beautiful family, his wife Kylie and son's Nicholas, Harrison, William, and Oliver, he leaves a huge gap that will never be covered."

Others are remembering McGauley - who was affectionately known as 'Digger' - as a "great contributor to the industry", who was always generous with his time and mentored many others in the funds management field, often by way of inspirational stories about his beloved Liverpool F.C.