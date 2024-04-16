Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Vale Wayne McGauley

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 16 APR 2024   12:27PM

The financial services industry has paid tribute to Wayne McGauley who passed away over the weekend.

Most recently the head of distribution at Wheelhouse Partners, McGauley had a long and successful career in the financial services industry spanning close to three decades.

Prior to Wheelhouse Partners, McGauley was the head of retail at Investors Mutual, a role he held for 17 years. He also held positions at Advance Asset Management, Deutsche Bank and JBWere.

At Wheelhouse, McGauley was responsible for driving the growth of Wheelhouse's global equities and Australian equity capabilities as well as cultivating close relationships with asset consultants, independent financial advisers, and private wealth firms.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

Wheelhouse managing director Alastair MacLeod told Financial Standard McGauley would be deeply missed.

"Wayne loved meeting and connecting with people, learning and asking questions, and above all, sharing stories and laughs," MacLeod said.

"He was a master of engagement who enjoyed living life to the fullest. This is clearly reflected by how well regarded he was across all avenues of our industry.

"He was a true partner in our business in every respect and we will miss him terribly. Our condolences are with his family and all who knew and cherished him."

Financial services consultant John Rowley also praised McGauley's life and legacy.

"To all the people who knew Wayne professionally and personally over his career in financial services for the last 30 years you will no doubt agree he was a leader in his field, intelligent, a thought leader and just a great person," Rowley said on LinkedIn."The industry has lost a great person, who will be sadly missed. Wayne's great passion for work was driven by his love for his beautiful family, his wife Kylie and son's Nicholas, Harrison, William, and Oliver, he leaves a huge gap that will never be covered."

Others are remembering McGauley - who was affectionately known as 'Digger' - as a "great contributor to the industry", who was always generous with his time and mentored many others in the funds management field, often by way of inspirational stories about his beloved Liverpool F.C.

Read more: Wayne McGauleyWheelhouse PartnersAlastair MacLeodJohn RowleyAdvance Asset ManagementDeutsche BankInvestors MutualJBWere
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australia's wealthiest women not getting the advice they need
DomaCom chief executive John Elkovich steps down
WAM Leaders to make bid for QV Equities
JPMAM partners with NZ wealth firm
Perennial Partners names institutional sales director
BlackRock appoints new head of APAC
IG appoints institutional sales manager
NAB, Jarden to launch NZ wealth business
ANZ fined $900k over shares disclosure failure
Mercer Super investment chief departs

Editor's Choice

Bell Asset Management announces new chief executive

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:40AM
The new chief executive was previously head of superannuation at Vanguard.

Betashares plans to launch first 'moderately geared' ETFs

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:37PM
Betashares is readying to launch Australia's first moderately geared ETFs on the ASX, as part of its new 'Wealth Builder' product suite.

The Aussie wealthtech firms that are 'most innovative'

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:28PM
The annual list of the world's most innovative wealthtech companies was recently released, with several Australian firms making the cut.

Vale Wayne McGauley

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:27PM
The financial services industry is remembering Wayne McGauley.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach