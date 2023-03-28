Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

US regulator sues crypto giant, chief executive

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 28 MAR 2023   12:37PM

Binance and its chief executive Changpeng Zhao have been charged by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) following claims of "willful evasion of US law."

The CFTC announced it filed a civil enforcement action in the US District Court against Zhao and three entities that operate Binance.

The complaint also includes Binance former chief compliance officer Samuel Lim for

aiding and abetting the crypto exchange.

"For years, Binance knew they were violating CFTC rules, working actively to both keep the money flowing and avoid compliance," said CFTC chair Rostin Behnam.

"This should be a warning to anyone in the digital asset world that the CFTC will not tolerate willful avoidance of US law."

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

CFTC enforcement division principal deputy director and chief counsel Gretchen Lowe further added the defendants' emails and chats reflect its compliance efforts have been a "sham."

"Binance deliberately chose over and over to place profits over following the law," she said.

"Today's enforcement action reflects that the CFTC and its Enforcement Division will pursue those digital asset platforms and individuals who flout and actively attempt to circumvent CFTC regulatory requirements."

According to the complaint, since July 2019 Binance has had an "ineffective" compliance program.

The regulator further alleged at Zhao's direction, Binance has instructed its employees and customers to circumvent compliance controls to maximise corporate profits.

"The complaint charges that Binance Holdings Limited, Binance Holdings (IE) Limited, and Binance (Services) Holdings Limited (together Binance) operate the Binance centralised digital asset trading platform along with numerous other corporate vehicles through an intentionally opaque common enterprise, with Zhao at the helm as Binance's owner and chief executive officer," the regulator said.

"The defendants allegedly chose to knowingly disregard applicable provisions of the Commodity exchange Act (CEA) while engaging in a calculated strategy of regulatory arbitrage to their commercial benefit."

In its continuing litigation against the defendants, the regulator said it seeks disgorgement, civil monetary penalties, permanent trading and registration bans, and a permanent injunction against further violations of the CEA and CFTC regulations, as charged.

In response, Zhao said the CFTC filing was "unexpected" and "disappointing."

"Upon an initial review, the complaint appears to contain an incomplete recitation of facts, and we do not agree with the characterisation of many of the issues alleged in the complaint," he argued.

Zhao refuted claims Binance used technology for compliance and US blocks, explaining it developed "best in class technology to ensure compliance."

He further explained Binance does not trade for profit or "manipulate" the market under any circumstance and said it does not convert revenue "from time to time" to cover expenses or fiat other cryptocurrencies.

Zhao reinforced the exchange is committed to transparency and cooperating with regulators and law enforcement.

"While we are not perfect, we hold ourselves to a high standard, often higher than what existing regulations require. And above all, we believe in doing the right thing by our users at all times. In this journey towards freedom of money, we do not expect everything to be easy. We do not shy away from challenges," he concluded.

Read more: CFTCChangpeng ZhaoCommodity Futures Trading CommissionCEAEnforcement DivisionBinance Holdings LimitedUS District CourtGretchen LoweRostin BehnamSamuel Lim for
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Crypto lures executives despite ongoing uncertainty
Crypto exchange owners charged
Manipulative trading at J.P. Morgan costs it over $1bn
J.P. Morgan set to cough up US$1bn
Pension funds apply pressure on climate change
Volcker Rule tweak gets green light
Portfolio manager caught out faking returns
Goldman Sachs fined $120m for rate rigging
Plan sponsors have fiduciary obligations: SCOTUS
Volcker Alliance proposes new US regulator system

Editor's Choice

Kapstream wins new mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
Kapstream Capital has scored a new mandate from an $8.4 billion fund manager.

Saxo launches managed portfolios

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
Saxo Australia today launched a suite of managed portfolios targeting self-directed investors and self-managed super funds.

Risk clients, practices worth more: Radar Results

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:23PM
Financial advice practices specialising in risk insurance are gaining higher price multiples on clients and are selling for up to $1.5 million as demand rises and supply drops.

Super funds back new renewables platform

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:24PM
Aware Super and HESTA are among those to back Palisade Investment Partners' newly established renewable energy platform, combining five of its operational renewable energy assets.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.