US regulator sues crypto giant, chief executive

Binance and its chief executive Changpeng Zhao have been charged by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) following claims of "willful evasion of US law."

The CFTC announced it filed a civil enforcement action in the US District Court against Zhao and three entities that operate Binance.

The complaint also includes Binance former chief compliance officer Samuel Lim for

aiding and abetting the crypto exchange.

"For years, Binance knew they were violating CFTC rules, working actively to both keep the money flowing and avoid compliance," said CFTC chair Rostin Behnam.

"This should be a warning to anyone in the digital asset world that the CFTC will not tolerate willful avoidance of US law."

CFTC enforcement division principal deputy director and chief counsel Gretchen Lowe further added the defendants' emails and chats reflect its compliance efforts have been a "sham."

"Binance deliberately chose over and over to place profits over following the law," she said.

"Today's enforcement action reflects that the CFTC and its Enforcement Division will pursue those digital asset platforms and individuals who flout and actively attempt to circumvent CFTC regulatory requirements."

According to the complaint, since July 2019 Binance has had an "ineffective" compliance program.

The regulator further alleged at Zhao's direction, Binance has instructed its employees and customers to circumvent compliance controls to maximise corporate profits.

"The complaint charges that Binance Holdings Limited, Binance Holdings (IE) Limited, and Binance (Services) Holdings Limited (together Binance) operate the Binance centralised digital asset trading platform along with numerous other corporate vehicles through an intentionally opaque common enterprise, with Zhao at the helm as Binance's owner and chief executive officer," the regulator said.

"The defendants allegedly chose to knowingly disregard applicable provisions of the Commodity exchange Act (CEA) while engaging in a calculated strategy of regulatory arbitrage to their commercial benefit."

In its continuing litigation against the defendants, the regulator said it seeks disgorgement, civil monetary penalties, permanent trading and registration bans, and a permanent injunction against further violations of the CEA and CFTC regulations, as charged.

In response, Zhao said the CFTC filing was "unexpected" and "disappointing."

"Upon an initial review, the complaint appears to contain an incomplete recitation of facts, and we do not agree with the characterisation of many of the issues alleged in the complaint," he argued.

Zhao refuted claims Binance used technology for compliance and US blocks, explaining it developed "best in class technology to ensure compliance."

He further explained Binance does not trade for profit or "manipulate" the market under any circumstance and said it does not convert revenue "from time to time" to cover expenses or fiat other cryptocurrencies.

Zhao reinforced the exchange is committed to transparency and cooperating with regulators and law enforcement.

"While we are not perfect, we hold ourselves to a high standard, often higher than what existing regulations require. And above all, we believe in doing the right thing by our users at all times. In this journey towards freedom of money, we do not expect everything to be easy. We do not shy away from challenges," he concluded.