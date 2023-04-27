Newspaper icon
Technology

US platform bids for Yieldbroker

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 27 APR 2023   12:11PM

Local bond and derivatives trading platform Yieldbroker, which is 43% owned by the ASX, is in talks with a US counterpart over a potential sale.

New York-based Tradeweb Markets is in advanced discussions to by Yieldbroker under an all-cash deal valued at $125 million. The ASX, as a significant shareholder, would see about $55 million of this after costs.

In addition to the ASX, Yieldbroker is owned by an assortment of domestic and international banks, as well as former and current employees.

Yieldbroker is a trading platform for Australian government bonds and interest rate derivatives, while Tradeweb operates marketplaces for rates, credit, equities, and money markets.

"We believe this transaction would leverage both firms' innovative trading solutions and deep industry experience to create more liquid, transparent and efficient fixed income markets. This acquisition would provide Yieldbroker's domestic client network, including superannuation funds, with access to Tradeweb's global multi-asset platform, deep liquidity and advanced technology," Tradeweb said.

"Conversely, Tradeweb customers worldwide would benefit from increased liquidity, pre-trade transparency, and coverage of the Australian and New Zealand debt capital markets. Australia is home to the fifth largest pension fund market globally, and we believe that this acquisition would help grow Tradeweb's Asia Pacific footprint and provide meaningful opportunities for domestic and global clients."

Yieldbroker's board has unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the acquisition. The vote will be held on May 22.

