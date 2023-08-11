Newspaper icon
Economics

US inflation rises 3.2%

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 11 AUG 2023   12:34PM

New data from the US shows that while inflation ticked up in July to 3.2%, several indicators find that soaring prices are finally moderating.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% in July on a seasonally adjusted basis year on year.

On a month-by-month basis, food prices rose 0.2% in July, while energy prices went up 0.1%.

Core CPI, however, which excludes the volatile prices of food and fuel, fell to 4.7% from 4.8% in June, the lowest since October 2021.

GSFM investment strategist Stephen Miller said while the inflation did rise, it reflects "the vagaries of base effects largely associated with energy prices and was in any case slightly better than markets had anticipated".

More important is that measures of the "inflation pulse are indicative that peak inflation is well behind us, and meaningfully so," he said.

Notwithstanding the "stickiness" in service prices, Miller said that the progress of getting inflation down may be tracking at a slightly faster pace than embodied in the most recent Fed forecasts published in June.

"And while Fed officials are properly wary of declaring 'mission accomplished', the clear progress on inflation must surely cast doubt in the minds of Fed decisionmakers regarding the advisability of a further policy rate hike at the meeting on September 19-20," he said.

"Nevertheless, given the stickiness on the services side, I can see the utility in continuing to telegraph a 'high indefinitely' message. In other words, the policy rate is at best at a 'plateau' rather than a 'peak'."

In late July, the Fed raised the base rates by 0.25% to a range of 5.25% to 5.5% to continue its fight against inflation.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said at the time that he is "squarely focused" on its dual mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices for the American people.

"We understand the hardship that high inflation is causing, and we remain strongly committed to bringing inflation back down to our 2% goal," he said.

Australia's CPI softened to 6% in June. This was lower than the 7% annual rise in March but marked the second consecutive quarter of lower inflation.

