Financial Planning

Unmet financial advice needs affect millions in Australia

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 8 MAR 2024   12:30PM

Investment Trends research has revealed 11.8 million Australians have unmet financial advice needs, with high or unclear costs cited as the main obstacles.

The research firm's latest Financial advice report indicated persistent barriers to accessing advice, with the most demand for guidance on investment strategy, longevity risk, and superannuation growth.

Investment Trends head of research Irene Guiamatsia said that despite these barriers, the perceived value of financial advice is high, with over 80% of those without advice recognising its benefits.

"Australians who engage with an adviser state they feel significantly more confident in their overall financial wellbeing (61% agree) - demonstrating the meaningful impact advice can deliver to people who are able to access," she said.

The research also explored the intentions of the 1.3 million Australians planning to seek an adviser in the next two years, finding their profile closely mirrored the 9.1 million who don't plan to seek professional advice.

On average, unadvised individuals are willing to pay up to $800 for investment property advice, the highest-rated need.

Interestingly, those seeking retirement income stream advice are prepared to pay more ($800) compared to $570 for other advice needs.

"These findings further highlight the necessity to address the cost barrier, three in four unadvised with needs state tax-deductible advice fees would be a likely incentive to seek advice - increasing to 85% among potential adviser clients," Guiamatsia added.

Meanwhile, the report found that 38% of the 9.1 million Australians with unmet advice needs but no plans to seek advice would consider digital advice tools, equating to about 3.3 million individuals.

In terms of specific features in a digital advice offering, the most common types of tools already used by unadvised adults are budget planners (54%), retirement needs projectors (46%) and super contributions calculators (46%) - where all three also received the highest in demand.

"Appetite for digital advice naturally increases as the amount they are willing to pay reduces," Guiamatsia said.

"We estimate 750,000 potential adviser clients would use digital tools at a calibrated cost of $320."

