UK to ban cold calling on all financial products

The UK is planning to ban cold calling on all financial products as part of a broader strategy for tackling scams.

In an announcement from prime minister Rishi Sunak, the government said it is going to stop scams before they reach people. In part, this will be done by implementing a blanket ban on cold calling in relation to financial products.

This way, the UK government said, anybody who receives a phone call about a financial product will know right away that it's a scam.

Fraud costs the UK government about $13 billion a year, accounting for more than 40% of all crime.

"Our plan will help protect you and your loved ones from these scams and the predators who perpetrate them. The time has come to put the fraudsters out of business. And that's what I'm determined to do," Sunak said.

It is already against the law in the UK for product issuers to cold call in relation to occupational or personal pension schemes.

In 2020, ASIC introduced a ban on the use of cold calling to sell direct life insurance. Meanwhile, in 2021 anti-hawking legislation was introduced.

Earlier this year, the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) called out advice firms that use third parties to solicit business through cold calling.

Unsolicited calls to consumers about superannuation advice should be banned, the industry body said in its pre-budget submission, adding that it is aware of several financial advice businesses employing intermediaries to gain business this way, it said.