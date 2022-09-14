Newspaper icon
UK regulator flags big redress bill likely for Link

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 14 SEP 2022   12:03PM

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has approved Dye & Durham's takeover of Link Group, but the acquisition may be hindered by potential redress payments of more than $500 million over Link's involvement with the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund.

The FCA said it would only approve the takeover if Link made available funds to cover any redress payments Link Fund Solutions might be required to make following the mismanagement of the Woodford fund.

In June 2019, after years of underperformance, Neil Woodford issued an apology to investors via YouTube whose money was frozen as a result of liquidity issues. The liquidity issues stemmed from the fund having been invested largely in illiquid assets and investors rushing to withdraw their money when this was discovered. Link made the decision to wind up the fund in October of that year. Class actions ensued and Link Fund Solutions is a defendant in several.

The FCA said its current view is that Link Fund Solutions may be required to pay redress of up to $522 million based on misconduct, though this is not a final decision. It has approved the takeover as it relates to Link's six other subsidiaries without conditions.

After receiving approval from the ACCC last week, Link Group started this week off with a trading halt before providing an update on the Woodford matters.

It said it will explore all options, including challenging any notices or penalties the FCA might issue as it does not agree with the regulator's view.

If Dye and Durham doesn't accept the condition imposed by the FCA then a condition of the sale may not be satisfied, it noted.

