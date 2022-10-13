Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

UBS picks new head of investment research

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 13 OCT 2022   12:26PM

UBS has selected a new head of investment research for Australia and New Zealand as Simon Mitchell prepares to depart at the end of the year.

Mitchell has been in the role for the past seven years and has decided to explore new opportunities outside sell side research.

The investment bank has promoted its current head of New Zealand research Marcus Curley to the role. Over the next few months Mitchell will transition his management responsibilities to Curley and the other team members.

Curley is an experienced analyst and has been with the firm for almost eight years. He is based in Auckland but will spend a considerable amount of time in Sydney and Melbourne going forward.

Curley will be supported by UBS head of macro research and chief economist George Tharenou, executive director retail and consumer analyst Shaun Cousins and APAC business manager equities research Leuan Albury.

 "His market experience and strong people development and leadership skills reinforce that he is the natural leader for our ANZ team," UBS explained.

UBS also thanked Mitchell for his 16 years with UBS Research in Australia.

"Firstly, as an excellent, number one rated analyst in transport and infrastructure, then for the last seven years as ANZ country head of research," it said.

 "Simon's tenure coincided with an excellent period of performance for the ANZ business, with Research integral to that success. More recently, Simon has played a critical role in the rebuild of our team. Simon leaves the business in great shape, with a strong team in place and great forward momentum."

