Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Two new ETFs for Franklin Templeton

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 15 APR 2024   12:53PM

Franklin Templeton has launched actively managed global equity and fixed income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the ASX today.

The Franklin Global Growth Fund (FRGG) invests in companies operating in developed and emerging markets from around the world other than in Australia.

The fund aims to outperform the MSCI World ex Australia Index net of returns, after fees and expenses but before taxes over the medium to longer term.

FRGG portfolio manager Francyne Mu said: "We look globally for financially sustainable business models, and proven management teams that are focused on the creation of shareholder value. We utilise the results of this analysis to build a concentrated, best-ideas portfolio of 35 to 40 stocks."

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

The fund does not invest in securities issued by companies that are directly involved in producing controversial weapons, tobacco products, and mining or extracting thermal coal, or extracting oil from tar sands subject to a 10% revenue threshold.

The Franklin Australian Absolute Return Bond Fund (FRAR) is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income strategies, investing in debt instruments issued by governments and corporations worldwide.

It aims to beat the Bloomberg AusBond Bank Bill Index after fees and expenses but before taxes over the short to medium term.

Franklin Templeton fixed income portfolio manager Chris Siniakov said: "Through the listing of our fund on the ASX, we will be able to offer our unique approach to fixed income investing to a whole new range of investors who may not have been able to access strategies like these until now."

FRGG and FRAR are an offshoot of Franklin Templeton's managed funds.

Franklin Templeton managing director and head of Australia and New Zealand Felicity Walsh said the fund manager's range of active ETFs provide access to specialised investment strategies to meet clients' investment goals.

"Furthermore, listing on the ASX will mean that investors will now be able to access the investment expertise and differentiated performance attributes of these funds through intraday-traded vehicles," she said.

"These multi-distributed ETFs will complement our existing range of active ETFs which we manage in partnership with Betashares and further expand access to our premier suite of investment strategies."

Last year, Franklin Templeton launched its Franklin K2 Athena Fund, which invests in uncorrelated risk premia strategies in equities, fixed income, and currencies.

Read more: Franklin TempletonASXBloomberg AusBond Bank Bill IndexChris SiniakovFrancyne MuFranklin AustralianFranklin Global Growth FundFelicity Walsh
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

BlackRock faces 'stiff competition' from APAC asset managers
Superhero introduces $2 brokerage
$53bn added to ETF market over 12 months
Global X adds new AI ETF
Morningstar warns of stretched valuations in Australian equities
Monochrome makes play to become a spot Bitcoin ETF in Australia
ASX-listed companies flock to private markets
InvestSMART launches investing platform
ASX settles $1.05m fine for transparency failures
Iress share price jumps on takeover rumours

Editor's Choice

WTW to launch dedicated private equity fund

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:49PM
Willis Towers Watson (WTW) is planning to launch a new fund that will invest in private equity opportunities including co-investments.

AMP executive pay packet shrinks amid simplification

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
AMP's top brass continues to see their remuneration packages shrink as it becomes a "leaner" business, its recent annual general meeting (AGM) heard.

Class action building against GEMI Capital

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:28PM
The fund targeted Sydney's wealthy eastern suburbs for funding.

Global Alternative Funds names managing director

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:02PM
Oak Hill Advisors executive Signe Brandt has left the T Rowe Price-owned subsidiary to join the rival alternative asset investor.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach