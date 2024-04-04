Treasury mulls transfer balance credit provision reforms

The government is consulting on changes to provisions afforded to super fund members with a capped defined benefit income stream to ensure they are not negatively impacted in the event of a merger.

Under current legislation, when a super fund merges, a member's transfer balance may be unintentionally adversely impacted due to the original income stream being treated as ceasing and a new one beginning with the successor fund.

As it stands, a new valuation of the capped defined benefit income stream would then be required, which could result in a higher value for transfer balance purposes and incur adverse outcomes for some; it could result in a net increase which could cause their transfer balance cap to be exceeded, resulting in additional taxation or requiring them to commute funds held elsewhere, sometimes both.

Treasury is looking to amend the transfer balance credit provisions to ensure the credit and debt arising due to a successor fund transfer are equal for members with a capped defined benefit income stream.

"This would ensure the amounts cancel each other out and the member's transfer balance account is not impacted by the successor fund transfer," it said.

This would put them in the same position as if the transfer hadn't occurred.

Any changes decided would then be applied retroactively to transfer balance credits that arose during successor fund transfers that occurred on or after 1 July 2017. However, the changes will not apply where it is determined that members would be worse off, allowing them to retain any benefit gained. This includes some holders of life expectancy and market-linked pensions, Treasury explained.

The consultation is open until April 24.