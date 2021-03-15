NEWS
Regulatory
Trading platform slapped with licence conditions
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 15 MAR 2021   12:37PM

A trading platform was slapped with additional conditions from ASIC for several compliance failures.

ASIC is doubtful if retail OTC derivative issuer AxiCorp Financial Services has the appropriate procedures and internal controls to meet regulatory obligations and must appoint an independent expert to review these areas of concerns.

Last January, ASIC suspended AxiCorp's AFSL for four months after finding that it failed to comply with certain financial services laws. Among those breaches include failing to comply with client money reporting rules, lodge financial statements on time, abide to ASIC derivative transaction rules and lodge product disclosure statement in-use notices.

AxiCorp trades under AxiForex, AxiPrime and AxiTrader and operates a business offering margin foreign exchange and contracts for difference (CFDs) to retail and wholesale clients.

The Sydney-based team is headed by chief executive Rajesh Yohannan and chief commercial officer Louis Cooper.

The new conditions on its licence will force the firm to maintain a minimum of three equivalent full-time compliance staff and appoint any corporate authorised representatives until 31 December 2022; and provide ASIC with an attestation from a senior executive within AxiCorp.

The latter means that a senior executive must confirm that AxiCorp has undertaken all the necessary remedial actions and has adequate compliance measures to ensure that it and its representatives comply with financial services laws.

"If the executive attestation is not provided by the time required, AxiCorp is required to take all necessary steps to cease on-boarding new customers and not charge customers commission or other fees for financial services provided by AxiCorp in Australia for as long as the attestation remains outstanding," ASIC said.

Read more: ASICAxiCorp Financial ServicesAxiForexAxiPrimeAxiTraderLouis CooperRajesh Yohannan
