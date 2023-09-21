Trading platform pays $830k over suspicious trades

Interactive Brokers is paying a fine of more than $830,000 after it failed to identify suspicious trades conducted by a client.

Between March and November 2021, certain Closing Single Price Auction (CSPA) orders in Orthocell (OCC) were allowed by Interactive Brokers to be placed despite it being reasonable to assume the orders were being placed to bump up the closing price of OCC shares, ASIC said.

This is because the orders were entered or amended late in the CSPA; were for a very small volume and value; they returned or held the price for OCC to or at the high of the day; and they were inconsistent with the client's previous trading throughout the day.

The client was someone known to Interactive Brokers as an experience trader who had worked in the industry, ASIC added.

The client's trading triggered ASIC alerts, which the regulator notified Interactive Brokers of in October 2021, and triggered 44 'marking the close' alerts on Interactive Brokers' own systems during the period.

ASIC's Market Disciplinary Panel (MDP) determined that Interactive Brokers was negligent in failing to identify the suspicious trades, and reckless in allowing it to continue even after ASIC had raised concerns. It added that the group failed to maintain adequate resources to ensure otherwise.

The MDP said Interactive Brokers' response to the situation was inadequate for several reasons, including how long it took to close alerts, a lack of action to address the suspicious trades, and its failure to lodge a suspicious activity report with ASIC until 5 November 2021.

"The MDP considered that these circumstances demonstrated that Interactive Brokers did not have sufficient staff with the necessary skills, knowledge, or experience to properly assess the alerts or those staff were not adequately supervised to ensure they were doing their job," ASIC said.

"The MDP noted that analysis of high-risk alerts must begin on the relevant trade date and review of all alerts should be concluded within a fortnight.

"The MDP characterised this failure by Interactive Brokers as negligent as it should have realised that it did not maintain the necessary 'organisational and technical resources' to ensure that trading messages submitted by it did not interfere with the efficiency and integrity of the market."

As a result, Interactive Brokers was issued a fine of $832,500.

Interactive Brokers was also fined by the MDP in 2017 for similar reasons. That case involved a client who indirectly held a significant stake in Altona Mining. The client subsequently placed a series of bids for shares in that company in November and December 2013 through Interactive Brokers' automated order processing system, most of which were of very low value and created increases in the price of the shares.

Interactive Brokers was unaware of the conduct until ASIC detected it. In this instance, it was fined $250,000.

The MDP has been significantly more active in 2023 than in previous years, with the penalty issued to Interactive Brokers marking the fifth it's handed out this year. Between 2018 and 2022 the MDP only issued a maximum of two fines each year.