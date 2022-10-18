Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

TPB, bans dishonest tax agents

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 18 OCT 2022   12:06PM

The Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) terminated the registration of two tax agents after finding they prepared and lodged self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) annual returns with incorrect details.

Following an Australian Taxation Office (ATO) referral the TPB found the agents falsely stated the funds' annual audits had been completed.

According to the bodies, one of the tax agents lodged over 90 SMSF annual returns for more than 20 clients. This included falsifying auditor details indicating that the funds had been audited, which was not the case.

The tax agent was also found to have misled clients by advising them their SMSFs had been audited, and charging them for the audit, even though an audit had not been completed.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

The pair have been banned from practice as they no longer meet the tax practitioner registration requirement of being a fit and proper person.

SMSFs are subject to annual audits to support the integrity of the system and protect members' retirement savings, the TPB said.

ATO SMSF Regulatory Branch assistant commissioner Justin Micale welcomed the TPB decisions as an important outcome that helps maintain the integrity of the SMSF regulatory regime.

"The SMSF annual audit is a critical integrity check to ensure the validity and accuracy of an SMSF's financial statements and its compliance with superannuation legislation and regulations," he said.

"The TPB decisions follow referral of intelligence from ATO compliance activity where we have worked with SMSF auditors to identify where their auditor numbers are being deliberately misused."

TPB chair Ian Klug said the decision reiterates the importance of the relationship between the TPB and the ATO in ensuring that tax practitioners maintain a strong level of integrity in their lodgement activities.

"Registered tax practitioners are in a privileged position of trust, and it is essential that they ensure their actions uphold the integrity of the tax and superannuation systems," he commented.

Read more: TPBTax Practitioners BoardATO SMSF Regulatory BranchAustralian Taxation OfficeJustin MicaleRegistered
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Charter Hall secures ATO HQ
Crypto asset reforms underway: Treasurer
Tax Practitioners Board adds two new members
Greater independence for TPB
SMSF sector grows 11%: ATO stats
AMP North further expands menu
ATO names second commissioner
Tax agent banned for dishonesty
ERS re-contributions won't be taxed
Broken advice industry shuns everyday Aussies: AFA

Editor's Choice

HESTA changes administration fees

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Administration fees will change for both super and pension members next year, with the fund saying its operational costs have increased.

James Mawhinney sues ASIC, deputy chair

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Mayfair 101 managing director is claiming he was defamed by the regulator and deputy chair Sarah Court in a recent press release.

Koda Capital, Redwood merge

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Koda Capital (Koda) is expanding into the Perth market through a merger with Redwood Wealth Alliance.

Vanguard unveils positive impact fund

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Vanguard Australia has launched a global positive impact equities fund that aims to outperform the broad global equities market with a "measurable impact on global environmental and social challenges."

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
10

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
16

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Chantal Giles

MANAGING DIRECTOR
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
It was while working in hospitality halfway around the world that BlackRock managing director and head of wealth, Australasia Chantal Giles all but secured her future at the investment giant. Now, almost 20 years later, the hospitality remains - and in more ways than one. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.