TPB, bans dishonest tax agents

The Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) terminated the registration of two tax agents after finding they prepared and lodged self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) annual returns with incorrect details.

Following an Australian Taxation Office (ATO) referral the TPB found the agents falsely stated the funds' annual audits had been completed.

According to the bodies, one of the tax agents lodged over 90 SMSF annual returns for more than 20 clients. This included falsifying auditor details indicating that the funds had been audited, which was not the case.

The tax agent was also found to have misled clients by advising them their SMSFs had been audited, and charging them for the audit, even though an audit had not been completed.

The pair have been banned from practice as they no longer meet the tax practitioner registration requirement of being a fit and proper person.

SMSFs are subject to annual audits to support the integrity of the system and protect members' retirement savings, the TPB said.

ATO SMSF Regulatory Branch assistant commissioner Justin Micale welcomed the TPB decisions as an important outcome that helps maintain the integrity of the SMSF regulatory regime.

"The SMSF annual audit is a critical integrity check to ensure the validity and accuracy of an SMSF's financial statements and its compliance with superannuation legislation and regulations," he said.

"The TPB decisions follow referral of intelligence from ATO compliance activity where we have worked with SMSF auditors to identify where their auditor numbers are being deliberately misused."

TPB chair Ian Klug said the decision reiterates the importance of the relationship between the TPB and the ATO in ensuring that tax practitioners maintain a strong level of integrity in their lodgement activities.

"Registered tax practitioners are in a privileged position of trust, and it is essential that they ensure their actions uphold the integrity of the tax and superannuation systems," he commented.