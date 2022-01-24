NEWS
Economics

Tight labour market not yet producing wage growth

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 24 JAN 2022   12:12PM

Wages growth remains subdued ahead of this week's quarterly Consumer Price Index release, despite a tight labour market.

HSBC chief economist Paul Bloxham expects headline CPI inflation to increase to 3.1% year on year in Q4 2021. He observes that both demand and supply side factors should continue to offer support for higher inflation.

However, Bloxham notes Australia's inflation story appears to be different to the rest of the Western world. He thinks this should result in more gradual price increases here than elsewhere.

"For the RBA, the CPI is not all that matters. For them, higher inflation needs to get through to the wage setting process. Wages growth needs to run at 3-4%, not the 2% growth of recent years," Bloxham said.

"Last week's jobs numbers, which showed an unemployment rate at a 13-year low of 4.2%, will help. But even at that rate, it could take some time to generate a broad-based shift in wage settings, given almost a decade of conditioning for low wages growth."

Underemployment is the lowest it has been since 2008 at 6.6% and the unemployment rate is near the level that would be considered 'full employment' by economists.

This tight labour market should support a case of wage growth, but that's not happening yet.

"Mapping a Phillips curve relationship between unemployment and wages growth across Australia's states and territories suggests that we are likely to need a persistent period of labour market tightness to generate a lift in wages growth to the 3-4% range the RBA needs to see to be consistent with inflation sustainably in their target range," Bloxham said.

"Australia's low wages growth is not a new phenomenon. It has been a key feature of the RBA's research pre-COVID, and a central part of our commentary. The past decade or so has seen wages of 2% become the norm, structurally below the levels of wages growth seen in the years before that. A return to 3-4% wages growth would be a big shift.

"In short, while we think higher wages growth is coming, it is likely to take time."

Pallas Capital markets new fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pallas Capital has introduced a new short term fund that will invest in real estate assets in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Financial services vulnerable to insider cybersecurity threats

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A new study on the prevalence of insider cybersecurity threats, conducted by the Ponemon Institute, has revealed just how much insider attacks are costing financial services firms.

Mayfair 101 files new appeal

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Mayfair 101 has confirmed it will appeal the 2021 Federal Court decision that found its advertising misled and deceived investors.

Environmental goals edge out social issues

KARREN VERGARA
Sustainable investors tend to favour environmental-themed strategies over social ones as the former is more tangible and easier to measure.

