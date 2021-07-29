Tidswell agrees it contravened Corps Act

Tidswell has surrendered its RSE licence to APRA, as it agrees to ASIC's allegations it contravened the Corporations Act in its work for startup super fund MobiSuper.

In November 2019, ASIC filed a case against MobiSuper, Andrew Richard Grover and Tidswell in the South Australia Federal Court alleging Tidswell had failed in its duties as the promoter and trustee of MobiSuper. The court ordered Tidswell and ASIC into remediation.

According to the July 27 judgement, Tidswell has applied to APRA to cancel its RSE licence. It will also pay $50,000 to cover ASIC's costs, which it has agreed will not come from the funds it holds under the Tidswell Master Superannuation Plan.

The court orders on agreed facts between ASIC and Tidswell states that Tidswell contravened s 912A(1)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001 between November 2016 and February 2018.

MobiSuper used a website page called "Lost Super Search", which purported to help workers locate lost super but had the primary function of encouraging the worker to open a MobiSuper Fund account, transfer funds held in the existing funds and to take out one or more policies of MobiSuper Fund insurance.

The court said -- and ASIC and Tidswell agreed -- that Tidswell did not take adequate steps to review MobiSuper's reporting under the promoter agreement.

In relation to MobiSuper's online marketing activities, Tidswell did not establish and enforce a monitoring policy, including for websites that MobiSuper used to generate leads for new members.

It did not monitor the call centres used by MobiSuper for compliance, including refusing the call scripts used by them.

This is not the first time Tidswell has been in hot water with the regulator. It was previously fined for misleading marketing material used by Spaceship, where Tidswell was the promoter and the RSE.

Tidswell is owned by Sargon (since rebranded to Certes and then Certane), which changed ownership last year after being forced into administration and then liquidation by a lender. The business owns two other RSE businesses Diversa and CCSL.

Late last year, the company started moving Tidswell's super fund clients to Diversa including Spaceship, Student Super and NEOS Super.

Certane confirmed to Financial Standard it handed back its RSE licence on 30 June 2021 and conducted a successor fund transfer.

"Certane is fully supportive of any and all effective measures to strengthen the superannuation industry for the benefit of consumers, including upholding the role of trustees to oversee fund promotion. With more than $30 billion collected in super fees annually, we believe the industry can drive higher standards through its people, technology, and processes," Certane Group chief executive Marcus Price said.

"Certane has implemented improved oversight processes to ensure promotor compliance with all of their contractual obligations to ensure member best interests and outcomes are always at the forefront of our activities."