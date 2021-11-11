The search for income outside defensive assets

The eighth wonder of the world, compound interest, has been diminished and retirees must look elsewhere in their search for yield.

Speaking at the Financial Standard Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income, Fidelity International cross asset investment specialist Anthony Doyle said investors have previously been able to live off the income of their diversified portfolios.

"It is very difficult to simply live off the income from government bonds when they yield close to 1%," he said.

"As you would expect, the riskier asset classes are expected to generate higher total returns, but investors must withstand higher volatility to harness those returns."

Doyle pointed to emerging market debt, Australian equities, high yield corporate bonds and emerging market currency and said these may play an important role in a portfolio of diversified assets.

"For me, there will be a portfolio rebalancing effect with investors moving out of cash and defensive assets into riskier asset classes to generate a positive real yield," he said.

"The so-called TINA effect - "there is no alternative", will dominate the investment landscape for the next decade whilst yields on defensive assets and cash remain at low levels."

However, Doyle said the best way for investors to harness the returns through periods of volatility in riskier assets is to extend the time horizon.

"If you were to invest in the Australian equity market on any given day there is a 54% likelihood the market is up," he said.

"If you extend your time period out to five years and beyond, 100% of investors have generated a positive total return even if they bought right at the peak of a bear market."

Doyle then referred to fixed income and defensive assets and highlighted investors are taking more risk than they ever have for less return.

"The income has collapsed to close to 1% and the duration has extended to around six years reflecting the collapse in coupons available on these bonds," he said.

"As a result, if interest rates rise by 1%, investors will experience a 6% capital loss on their investment. Traditionally, the income available on fixed income has been able to protect investors on the capital side. That is no longer the case."