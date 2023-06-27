The boomer boom is over: AUSIEX

As Baby Boomers exit the workforce, all wealth industry participants need to rise to the challenges and opportunities presented by the great intergenerational wealth transfer, AUSIEX chief executive Patrick Salis says.

According to AUSIEX's latest research report, titled On the Precipice of Change, the intergenerational transfer of wealth is picking up pace as Australia nears the end of the Boomer phase and the beginning of the Millennial/Gen Z phase.

"Within five years, all Baby Boomers will be eligible for retirement and the Baby Boomer bubble will have all but left the workforce by 2028," the report said.

"It doesn't stop there. In 2027, the first of the Baby Boomers will reach their statistical age of death (81 years for men and 85 years for women)."

The report found that the decline and exit of the Boomers from the workforce means that for the first time in its history, the superannuation system is going to see retirement phase withdrawals coming from its largest accounts.

Those in the 60-64 age group have an average balance of $323,000 compared to the younger generations, where those in the 30-34 age group have an average balance of $45,000.

What's more, the report stated that Millennial/Gen Zs have bleak income and financial prospects.

A recent Pew Research study found that when asked how children in their country will fare financially when they grow up, 72% of Australian adults think they will be worse off than their parents.

"The recent burst of inflation, plus the focus on stifling wages growth that reduces their purchasing and savings power could mean that their prospects are even more difficult," Salis wrote.

"The superannuation industry does not escape this change. A 2017 study by the Financial Services Council also found that even though 70% of Millennials had a superannuation account, they are uninterested and unengaged with it."

Changing demographics and culture will see a greater preference for ESG and greater access to investment structures and asset classes such as private equity and private credit, and innovations in passive investing vehicles such as direct indexing through the introduction of crypto assets in portfolios.

New technology will also be disruptive, particularly AI service enhancements.

"We know that technology will change, and there are plenty of new ideas to ponder, however the question is where will the change be developed for and whom?" Salis said.

"...There is a wave of transformative technological change starting to happen from back-office product change, through middle-office aggregation and product functions, and into the front-office customer service areas, where human interaction is increasingly replaced with machine interaction."

Salis noted while the industry has always been well equipped to deal with change, it's happening faster and with higher impact that many may realise.

"The older generations are about to leave the system, the younger generations face different challenges than those that came before them, and the transition to innovation in the digital world is continuing apace," he said.

Therefore, it is essential that "industry participants become more active in understanding and discussing the changes that are now taking place and engage across the value chain to plan and execute change."

Salis added: "Participants need to accelerate their preparations for change because the boomer boom is over."