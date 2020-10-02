Superhero nabs new recruits

Newly launched online trading platform Superhero has nabbed two new recruits, including a former Commonwealth Bank executive and Shaw and Partners manager, as sign ups and activity across the low-cost platform soar.

Superhero co-founder and chief executive John Winters confirmed the appointments of Nikki Smeaton and Nick Biven, set to lead the platform's compliance and market operations, respectively.

"We are pleased to see such strong talent from across the industry being attracted to Superhero," Winters said.

"Our customer focus, deep industry knowledge and technology puts us in a position to grow our team and presence in the market."

The two new recruits are set to join the platform over the coming weeks.

Smeaton, Superhero's newly appointed chief compliance officer, has worked at CBA for over two years, most recently as an executive manager of regulatory supervision and global regulatory affairs, where she led the group's engagement with ASIC.

Prior to her time with CBA, Smeaton served as a director of MIntegrity Group, a regulatory consulting firm, having previously worked with Macquarie Group as a senior manager of its conduct risk program.

Smeaton has previously worked with ASIC, where she worked her way up the ranks from a graduate position before ultimately servings as a manager of its financial markets capability development and strategic operations.

She has also served as a director of international business development at OVinti, a market surveillance analyst at the ASX, a brand development consultant at Silver Web Wines, and a clerk at Kelly & Co Lawyers and the South Australian Legal Services Commission.

Biven, Superhero's new head of market operations, most recently managed Shaw and Partners international operations and derivatives business.

Prior to his four year tenure with the wealth management firm, Biven worked at Patersons Securities as a derivatives manager, having previously worked with Tolhurst, Rivkin Stockbroking and CommSec.