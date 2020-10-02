NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Superhero nabs new recruits
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 2 OCT 2020   3:07PM

Newly launched online trading platform Superhero has nabbed two new recruits, including a former Commonwealth Bank executive and Shaw and Partners manager, as sign ups and activity across the low-cost platform soar.

Superhero co-founder and chief executive John Winters confirmed the appointments of Nikki Smeaton and Nick Biven, set to lead the platform's compliance and market operations, respectively.

"We are pleased to see such strong talent from across the industry being attracted to Superhero," Winters said.

"Our customer focus, deep industry knowledge and technology puts us in a position to grow our team and presence in the market."

Sponsored by BlackRock
See trends that matter | Global Healthcare

The two new recruits are set to join the platform over the coming weeks.

Smeaton, Superhero's newly appointed chief compliance officer, has worked at CBA for over two years, most recently as an executive manager of regulatory supervision and global regulatory affairs, where she led the group's engagement with ASIC.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

Prior to her time with CBA, Smeaton served as a director of MIntegrity Group, a regulatory consulting firm, having previously worked with Macquarie Group as a senior manager of its conduct risk program.

Smeaton has previously worked with ASIC, where she worked her way up the ranks from a graduate position before ultimately servings as a manager of its financial markets capability development and strategic operations.

She has also served as a director of international business development at OVinti, a market surveillance analyst at the ASX, a brand development consultant at Silver Web Wines, and a clerk at Kelly & Co Lawyers and the South Australian Legal Services Commission.

Biven, Superhero's new head of market operations, most recently managed Shaw and Partners international operations and derivatives business.

Prior to his four year tenure with the wealth management firm, Biven worked at Patersons Securities as a derivatives manager, having previously worked with Tolhurst, Rivkin Stockbroking and CommSec.

Read more: SuperheroShaw and PartnersCommonwealth BankNikki SmeatonNick BivenCBAJohn WintersASX
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASX revises capital raising measures
S&P DJI rebalances S&P/ASX Indices
ASX director retires
Female ASX 200 chiefs fall
New ETF set to debut on ASX
It's not a bird or a plane; it's a new trading platform
RBA, ASIC provide CHESS guidance
Corporates have a critical role in social, environmental outcomes
Count Financial faces class action
Male-pack mentality holds back boards
Editor's Choice
VFMC chief joins ING board
KANIKA SOOD
The Victorian-government-owned fund manager's chief has joined the board of ING.
Ratings deteriorate at AMP
ALLY SELBY
AMP has suffered a further blow this week, after Moody's downgraded its ratings of the embattled wealth management giant.
Waislitz pokes holes in OneVue bid
KANIKA SOOD
Alex Waislitz is running a fine-toothed comb over the independent valuation OneVue board cited in endorsing Iress's 43 cents per share bid to acquire the company.
Investors take charge in C-suite equality
ANNABELLE DICKSON
A $52 billion industry superannuation fund has launched an initiative to increase gender diversity in the executive teams of the ASX200 companies and already has the support of industry heavyweights.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
3
Webinar: Adding Value to Investment Management Clients - An Overview of the CIMA Certification 
OCT
6
WA Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
OCT
6
VIC Risk and Compliance Discussion Group 
OCT
6
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think super fund executives should be taking home million-dollar salaries?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something l41O3jKJ