Super to lose $3tn by 2040

Australia's superannuation industry will have foregone $3 trillion in growth by 2040 as a result of COVID-19, according to new analysis.

The super industry was projected to hit $10 trillion over the next two decades, but Rainmaker Information has now revised this down to $7 trillion.

This follows the news that more than $30 billion has so far been withdrawn from the system as part of the early release of super scheme, with more anticipated to be withdrawn over the next six months after the government's announcement yesterday that the scheme has been extended to December 31.

MySuper products are also expected to demonstrate an average return of -0.7% for last financial year - the lowest returns since the Global Financial Crisis.

The projection of a $3 trillion hit was reached after Rainmaker's Superannuation Projection Model compared two strategic scenarios: pre-pandemic growth expectations with post-pandemic expectations.

The modelling factors in Australia's recession, rising unemployment, lowering super contribution levels, lower long-run super fund earnings expectations and reduced population growth on the back of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Rainmaker executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said the removal of $3 trillion worth of capital could have major ramifications.

"This lower projected outlook for superannuation savings outlook could have significant economic consequences on Australia if it is not carefully managed," he said.

"Super funds are major investors into Australia's economy with their investments spanning infrastructure, property, purchase of government bonds, company shares, agribusiness, seeding start-ups and energy projects."

Other shifts anticipated to occur over the next two decades include the increased dominance of the not-for-profit super sector and the amount of super savings attributable to retirees continuing to rise.

"The contracting role of retail offerings in proportional terms is a transition that could fundamentally reset Australia's superannuation sector, wealth management and financial advice marketplace," Dunnin said.

"We are already seeing this playout with these sectors working hard to become much more efficient, lower their fees, develop new lines of business, new channels and platforms".

Meanwhile, retirees are anticipated to own up to 44% of all super savings by 2040 - they currently own about 30%.

"This will fuel pressure for continued reform of Australia's superannuation policy," he added.