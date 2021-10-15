Super system "frayed": Hume

Minister for financial services Jane Hume said that the superannuation system in Australia has frayed edges in need of repairs, during a speech at the World Pension Summit 2021.

"And while it's a system that wears three decades of alternations and add-ons of varying quality well - the edges have certainly frayed," Hume said.

"Over the years, investment opacity and compulsion, stemming from the mandated nature of superannuation, has allowed for widespread consumer disengagement - and mission creep from funds. "

She identified these points as the main drivers of inefficiency and structural inequality within the system, driving poorer outcomes in retirement for many Australians.

"For the past few years, this government has been chipping away at theses weaknesses - and baked in inefficiencies - in Australia's compulsory superannuation system," Hume said.

"We are focused on ensuring our superannuation system is fit-for-purpose for a modern workforce. Not just the workforce of 30 years ago."

She then explained to the international audience that the government's Your Future, Your Super reforms also aim to address these inadequacies.

Hume appeared to take a swipe at some funds when she said that under the best financial interests duty clarification within Your Future, Your Super funds will not be able to spend member money on activities that don't provide financial benefit to members.

"Advertising campaigns, football memberships, parties for stakeholders and yoga sessions for members were themes we were seeing balloon rapidly across the industry," she said.

"While these may be nice additions, they are unlikely to be fulfilling the overarching purpose of super funds. That is to invest and grow members' savings to provide income in retirement."

It is not clear which funds Hume intended to refer to, but Energy Super did sponsor a yoga session with Master Electricians Australia for a Women in Contracting retreat earlier this year.