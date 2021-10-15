NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super system "frayed": Hume

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 15 OCT 2021   12:26PM

Minister for financial services Jane Hume said that the superannuation system in Australia has frayed edges in need of repairs, during a speech at the World Pension Summit 2021.

"And while it's a system that wears three decades of alternations and add-ons of varying quality well - the edges have certainly frayed," Hume said.

"Over the years, investment opacity and compulsion, stemming from the mandated nature of superannuation, has allowed for widespread consumer disengagement - and mission creep from funds. "

She identified these points as the main drivers of inefficiency and structural inequality within the system, driving poorer outcomes in retirement for many Australians.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

"For the past few years, this government has been chipping away at theses weaknesses - and baked in inefficiencies - in Australia's compulsory superannuation system," Hume said.

"We are focused on ensuring our superannuation system is fit-for-purpose for a modern workforce. Not just the workforce of 30 years ago."

She then explained to the international audience that the government's Your Future, Your Super reforms also aim to address these inadequacies.

Hume appeared to take a swipe at some funds when she said that under the best financial interests duty clarification within Your Future, Your Super funds will not be able to spend member money on activities that don't provide financial benefit to members.

"Advertising campaigns, football memberships, parties for stakeholders and yoga sessions for members were themes we were seeing balloon rapidly across the industry," she said.

"While these may be nice additions, they are unlikely to be fulfilling the overarching purpose of super funds. That is to invest and grow members' savings to provide income in retirement."

It is not clear which funds Hume intended to refer to, but Energy Super did sponsor a yoga session with Master Electricians Australia for a Women in Contracting retreat earlier this year.

Read more: Jane HumeWorld Pension Summit
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Adviser exam cost jumps under new bill
Retirement Income Covenant closer to materialising
Hume puts finfluencer followers on notice
Family law super reform passes
Occupational exclusions under scrutiny
ASIC red tape unit welcomed
Financial adviser levy to drop
Super fund portfolio disclosure consultation reopens
Super fund reporting, auditing reform consultation opens
Single disciplinary body consultation opens

Editor's Choice

New equities fund at Australian Ethical

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Australian Ethical introduced a new high conviction fund to wholesale clients, investing in a range of sectors including local healthcare, renewables and technology stocks within the S&P ASX 300.

Industry slams Future Fund disclosure exemption

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The super industry is calling for mandated consistency on portfolio holdings disclosure after it was recommended the Future Fund be exempt from disclosing commercially sensitive information.

Capstone drops jailed adviser

KARREN VERGARA
Capstone Financial Planning has revoked the authorisation of Mark Babbage, the Victorian financial adviser jailed for breaching Western Australia's strict border restrictions to attend the AFL Grand Final.

Ellerston to shutter Morphic ESG fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Ellerston Capital will terminate the Morphic Global Opportunities Fund later this month as a result of dwindling funds under management.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jun Bei Liu

LEAD PORTFOLIO MANAGER
TRIBECA INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LTD
Tribeca Investment Partners portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu is one of the best recognised investors in the country, but it hasn't come easy.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.