Super sector falling behind in cyber security: Podcast

EY cybersecurity leader for financial services Rohit Rao says the superannuation sector is lagging when it comes to cybersecurity processes, adding that increased consolidation has created more risk.

In the latest episode of the Financial Standard podcast, Rao said the super industry is a lucrative target for cybercriminals, due to the sheer size of the funds it manages.

"If you think about the systems and the process that are outsourced to IT service providers, the back-end administrators, even mail houses, there's probably been an assumption that cyber is the service provider's responsibility," he said.

"Frankly, it doesn't stop at the third party, it extends to the fourth party as well, which complicates the governance and the management of controls."

He said super funds hold a lot of sensitive member data, which can be used to exploit other systems and organisations.

"And from an industry perspective, also, there is a lot of consolidation happening in the super industry," he explained.

"Usually, the focus is to make the mergers and acquisitions work from an operational and technology perspective. So, in that process, it has been easy to dilute the cybersecurity controls"

The days when cybersecurity was simply a compliance tick are over, he added, with super funds cracking down now more than ever following multiple global data breaches.

Rao said funds have previously erred on the side of collecting more data than required, so when a breach does occur the impact is significant for members. In fact, there are three fundamental impacts, he said.

The first is amplified risk.

"... the sensitive information, for example, identity documents like driver's licences and passports are compromised. It can lead to identity thefts, which can manifest in different ways, like financial loss, and takeover of the account," he explained.

There is also an adverse impact on the experience itself.

"If you look at some of the compromised accounts, the organisations rightly put additional controls in place, and probably in some cases lock accounts. So, there is an additional effort from members' perspective that impacts the experience," he said.

Lastly, he said, it's just inconvenient.

But from a fund's perspective, the major impacts are reputational damage, the loss of member trust, and penalty from the regulators.

"There's also the other impact of spending the time effort and resource in uplifting those processes to ensure that some of the fraudulent activities don't happen again. So essentially, it is quite a big impact from members' and the funds' perspective," he said.

When looking at how to strengthen processes going forward, Rao said how funds lean into it is very important.

"If it is seen just as a compliance tick that doesn't really do the trick," he said.

"The first aspect is to look at it from a perspective of how security helps in growing the customer and members' trust, and thus enabling your business and digital strategy.

"The second, of course, is understanding your threat landscape; no two organisations are the same, so they have different threats landscapes and ecosystems."

He added that humans continue to be the weakest link.

"If you think about the major breaches that have occurred, it's usually the humans who click on a link that does not adhere to the policy that leads to the breach. So, educating your staff and your members is very important," he said.

"Lastly, setting the tone from the top is very, very important to have a sustainable security and pragmatic plan."