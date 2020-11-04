NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Super funds bullish on hiring
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 NOV 2020   12:21PM

Recruitment activity in the superannuation industry has surged as many want to hire professionals skilled in the areas of data, ESG and risk, Kaizen Recruitment data reveals.

Less than 5% of superannuation fund executives told the specialist recruiter that hiring activity ceased in the three months to October.

Since June, recruitment activity has jumped by 47%, while for the majority (68%) of larger super funds with over 500 employees recruitment activity was business as usual.

According to Kaizen managing director Matt McGilton, there were no reductions in salaries during this period and some professionals can be "surprised by the demand for their skills".

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

"There is positive sentiment for candidates in this sector with many candidates we have worked with during the last six months receiving multiple job offers, and salary increases when they are prepared to move," he added.

Some of the skills in demand were in data (particularly investment data), project management, business analytics, risk and compliance, and investments (particularly asset class specialists).

There is also strong demand for ESG and responsible investment professionals but appears to be a shortage of appropriately skilled professionals in this area.

The latest survey also found medium-sized super funds with 50 to 500 employees and large funds are better resourced and are able to clearly defined multi-year growth strategies. Smaller super funds with staff numbers of 50 and less only recruited to replace essential roles.

McGilton said: "Across the industry there have been very few redundancies, and most redundancies have come due to mergers, namely First State Super and VicSuper and Equip and Catholic Super, mostly these were senior executives."

"Some projects had been delayed as a result of staff working from home and home schooling, their productivity was significantly reduced. Now with kids back at school, working parents' productivity has been freed up and we have seen several large projects commencing or ramping back up."

Gender diversity continues to be on the agenda for many super funds.

"Most funds we talked to are aiming to achieve 40/60 gender ratios in investment teams. Some are doing this better than others," he said.

Read more: KaizenCatholic SuperFirst State SuperMatt McGiltonVicSuper
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Aware Super moves to acquire OptiComm
Aware Super announces $1bn property project
Alphinity appoints to new role
Aware Super, Lendlease execute $200m recapitalisation
Aware Super joins forces with Dutch pension fund
Uniti ups bid to compete with First State Super
Super fund boss remuneration on the agenda
First State Super makes first take-private bid
Aussie super funds climb ranks
Fees fall after super mergers: Research
Editor's Choice
Aberdeen drops fees on fixed income fund
KANIKA SOOD
Aberdeen Standard Investments has dropped the fees on its $180 million Australian fixed income fund.
Life insurers recognised for innovation
KARREN VERGARA
MLC Life Insurance, Challenger and TAL were big winners at this year's Plan For Life insurance awards, recognised for their innovative products and offerings.
The rate that stops the nation
ELIZA BAVIN
Prior to the horses hitting the track many economists are betting on a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia's board today to a new historical low of 0.10%.
The platforms with the most advisers
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial FirstChoice remains the platform used by the most advisers, with about 11% market share, according to latest Rainmaker numbers.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Manny Damianakis
Head of Retail Sales
Franklin Templeton Investments Australia
Shannon Bernasconi
Co-Founder and Managing Director
WealthO2
Jamal Bakalian
Solicitor
Streeterlaw
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Joe Magyer
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
LAKEHOUSE CAPITAL PTY LTD
Lakehouse Capital chief investment officer Joe Magyer began investing long before he could drive, and has a competitive streak that has seen his funds outperform their peers by leaps and bounds. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something EuBUkYtP