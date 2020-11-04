Super funds bullish on hiring

Recruitment activity in the superannuation industry has surged as many want to hire professionals skilled in the areas of data, ESG and risk, Kaizen Recruitment data reveals.

Less than 5% of superannuation fund executives told the specialist recruiter that hiring activity ceased in the three months to October.

Since June, recruitment activity has jumped by 47%, while for the majority (68%) of larger super funds with over 500 employees recruitment activity was business as usual.

According to Kaizen managing director Matt McGilton, there were no reductions in salaries during this period and some professionals can be "surprised by the demand for their skills".

"There is positive sentiment for candidates in this sector with many candidates we have worked with during the last six months receiving multiple job offers, and salary increases when they are prepared to move," he added.

Some of the skills in demand were in data (particularly investment data), project management, business analytics, risk and compliance, and investments (particularly asset class specialists).

There is also strong demand for ESG and responsible investment professionals but appears to be a shortage of appropriately skilled professionals in this area.

The latest survey also found medium-sized super funds with 50 to 500 employees and large funds are better resourced and are able to clearly defined multi-year growth strategies. Smaller super funds with staff numbers of 50 and less only recruited to replace essential roles.

McGilton said: "Across the industry there have been very few redundancies, and most redundancies have come due to mergers, namely First State Super and VicSuper and Equip and Catholic Super, mostly these were senior executives."

"Some projects had been delayed as a result of staff working from home and home schooling, their productivity was significantly reduced. Now with kids back at school, working parents' productivity has been freed up and we have seen several large projects commencing or ramping back up."

Gender diversity continues to be on the agenda for many super funds.

"Most funds we talked to are aiming to achieve 40/60 gender ratios in investment teams. Some are doing this better than others," he said.